CSK Ravindra Jadeja Replacement for IPL 2026 Flaunts Finishing Skills With Quickfire 37*(18) in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Recruited by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the IPL 2026 auction as a possible replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, young Prashant Veer showcased his mettle with the bat earlier today in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025-26).

Batting at No.7, the left-handed spin all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh flaunted his finishing skills and power-hitting abilities by registering a fiery cameo of 37*(18) in the match against Jammu & Kashmir. He struck six boundaries and a maximum during his short stay, batting at an explosive rate of 205.56 and helped his team breach the 300-run mark and finish on 321/5 in 48 overs.

With the ball too so far in the match, Prashant Veer has been the best performer, leaking just seven runs from his 4 overs at 1.75 while also picking up a wicket.

Prashant Veer in sublime form before IPL 2026

The 20-year-old has been delivering across departments in domestic white-ball cricket and has looked in good form. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025), the Ravindra Jadeja replacement impressed by slamming 112 runs in six innings at a healthy average of 37.33 and an aggressive strike rate of 169.69.

With his spin, Prashant snared nine scalps from seven games, while maintaining a tidy economy of 6.76 – impressive numbers for T20.

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, he has produced seven wickets in five outings* while also amassing 91 runs.

[* ongoing match]

Will Prashant Veer feature in CSK Playing XI for IPL 2026?

CSK struggled with their lower order and finishing last season, which was one of the key reasons behind their bottom-of-the-table finish. Thus, in a bid to address the woes, CSK made a few additions for that role in youngsters like Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma at the IPL 2026 auction.

While they managed to rope in Dewald Brevis as an injury replacement last year, apart from having Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni as big hitters, Prashant Veer’s recent heroics will make a strong case for him in the CSK Playing XI.

Furthermore, Prashant doubles up as Jadeja’s like-for-like replacement with his all-round ability and CSK would ideally like to fit him in the lineup to add balance.

