CSK Spinner Delivers Another Match-Winning Spell at T20 World Cup, Set To Press for Fourth Overseas Slot in IPL 2026

The CSK spinner has been in top form.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Akeal Hosein bowled a terrific spell during the T20 World Cup 2026 clash between Zimbabwe and West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium last night. There was some assistance for spinners, especially in the second innings, and he is skilled enough to exploit it.

Hosein took three wickets for 28 runs at an economy rate of 7 in his four-over spell. He dismissed big batters like Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, and a tailender, Blessing Muzarabani, to help West Indies register an emphatic victory.

The CSK spinner bowled from above the eyeline to extract maximum turn and was simply too good to handle for Zimbabwe batters. He started with a beautiful turning delivery to remove Bennett in his second over before getting another three balls later.

Eventually, he ended as the second-best bowler in the game and played a pivotal role in breaking Zimbabwe’s batting unit upfront, allowing other bowlers to do the easier part. Akeal Hosein has always been a skilled operator, and his recent performances show how good he can be in slightly helpful conditions.

Akeal Hosein capable of playing Ravindra Jadeja’s role at CSK in IPL 2026

A major reason why CSK bought Akeal Hosein was that they wanted someone who could replicate Ravindra Jadeja’s role, after the all-rounder was traded to Rajasthan Royals. In IPL 2026, CSK will need to decide between Jamie Overton and Hosein, with three other overseas all-rounder likely to be Dewald Brevis, Nathan Ellis, and Noor Ahmad.

Hosein brings the ability to bowl in the powerplay and middle overs, and he has a quicker delivery that seams away from RHBs with the new ball. Furthermore, he can bat a bit and whack pace in death overs, making him a solid package for decks that suit slow bowlers.

Meanwhile, Jamie Overton can bowl hard lengths at pace, making him a solid enforcer – an attribute no other CSK bowler brings. His batting is also superior to Akeal Hosein, with his power game capable of providing cushion for an otherwise vulnerable lower middle-order.

So, the five-time champions will be flexible with their selection and pick the fourth overseas player in the playing XI based on the conditions. However, Akeal Hosein has done everything correctly in recent times and would have started in most other IPL teams; it’s just that Noor Ahmad takes the first spinner’s slot at CSK.

