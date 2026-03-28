CSK Suffer Big Blow As MS Dhoni Set To Miss First Two Weeks of IPL 2026

Huge blow for CSK ahead of IPL 2026 as MS Dhoni is likely to miss the first two weeks of the season due to injury.

MS Dhoni Undergoes Rehab for Calf Strain, Could Miss First Few Matches of IPL 2026

CSK revealed on their social media that MS Dhoni is dealing with a calf strain and might not be available for the first few matches of the season.

“MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026,” CSK statement.

Official Statement



MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026.



Get well soon, Thala! 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/4dgmt5EWFi — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 28, 2026

In the first two weeks, CSK will play Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30, Punjab Kings in Chennai on April 3, RCB in Bengaluru on April 5, and Delhi Capitals in Chennai on April 11. These are the matches that MS Dhoni could miss due to his calf strain. He has been dealing with the knee problem since IPL 2023.

CSK will have a new wicketkeeper as they bought Sanju Samson in the IPL 2026 auction, and he is expected to take on the duties.Dhoni himself admitted that his fitness is declining. At a recent fan event at Chepauk, he said that “it is on the way down.”

ALSO READ:

Will MS Dhoni Bat Higher for CSK in IPL 2026?

In the previous season, Dhoni played in all 14 matches for the Super Kings, scoring 196 runs at an average of 24.50 with a strike rate of 135.17.

People have been talking about where Dhoni should bat. In the last few seasons, he batted lower down and faced very few balls. Even at 44, he can still hit big shots. If he bats a bit higher, it will help CSK.

He is now likely to miss 3-4 matches of the season due to the injury, so it is unclear how many games he will be able to play.

In total, he has played 278 matches and scored 5,439 runs in 242 innings at an average of 38.30 with a strike rate of 137.45. He has also scored 24 half-centuries.

Fans and the management will be hoping that he recovers quickly and returns to the field.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.