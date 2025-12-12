CSK Target 20-Year-Old All-Rounder at IPL 2026 Auction to Fill Ravindra Jadeja Void

CSK finished last on the IPL 2025 points table.

Prashant Veer is emerging as the frontrunner to fill the void left by the departure of veteran Ravindra Jadeja at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as the youngster’s all-round performances draw attention from franchise scouts. The 20-year-old shares a similar skillset with Jadeja, prompting a potential bid from the five-time champions at the IPL 2026 auction, scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Why Prashant Veer Could Perfectly Fill Ravindra Jadeja’s Void?

Ravindra Jadeja trade to Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2026 has left a significant void in the Super Kings dressing room. Jadeja, who compiled 2198 runs at a strike rate of 136.09 and claimed 143 wickets at an economy of 7.63, combined with his strong fielding, was crucial in the franchise’s three IPL titles triumph over 12 seasons, providing a much-needed balance to the squad.

The Uttar Pradesh all-rounder offers the same skillset – a slow left-arm orthodox spin and explosive lower-order left-hand batting, along with sharp fielding. His versatility and ability to contribute across all departments offer everything that CSK are actually seeking after enduring their worst-ever IPL season, finishing last on the IPL 2025 points table.

Prashant Veer Pushes His Case for A Bid From CSK at IPL 2026 Auction

The 20-year-old came to the limelight during the UPT20 league when he scored 320 runs in 10 innings at an average of 64 with a strike rate of 155.34, featuring three fifties. With the ball, he took eight wickets in just 10 innings at an exceptional economy of 6.69.

Prashant Veer carried that form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026 auction, finishing the competition with 112 runs at a strike rate of 169.69 and bagging nine wickets at 6.76 in the ongoing SMAT. His standout performance came against Jammu & Kashmir, where the southpaw hammered 37 off 10 balls, decorated with three fours and four sixes, striking at 370, while snaring three wickets at an economy of five, highlighting his all-around prowess.

In fact, his brief career stats boast an impressive average of 28 at a strike rate of 167.16 with the bat. With the ball, the left-arm orthodox spinner averages a staggering 16.66 and economy of 6.45, underlining his ability to keep the pressure intact and wicket-taking ability.

With age and form on his side, Prashant Veer was called up for trials by CSK earlier, where he impressed their think tank. And with CSK seeking a replacement for Jadeja, Prashant’s trials with the franchise make him a prime auction target on December 16.

