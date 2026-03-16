CSK Uncapped Record Signing Share Advice from MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2026

The CSK all-rounder had a commendable season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025.

The last season’s debacle had a huge impact on the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). So much so, that the franchise moved away from its years-long template of showing faith in mostly the experienced players and assembled a promising pool of youngsters before the IPL 2026.

Amidst them, the team’s record signing, Prashant Veer, has opened up on the suggestions that he has received from their former captain MS Dhoni.

Prashant Veer on Advice from MS Dhoni

Notably, CSK had spent a massive amount of INR 14.20 crore, respectively, to secure the services of Uttar Pradesh’s all-rounder Prashant and Rajasthan’s wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma. This has also made them the most expensive uncapped players in the history of the T20 league. However, the former noted that Dhoni’s suggestion to him before entering his maiden season of the tournament was not anything regarding to the side’s gameplan or strategy.

“Right now, we haven’t spoken much about cricket. He told me to save my money and not spend it unnecessarily,” he said to Sportstar.

The 20-year-old also spoke about being part of an IPL team’s practice sessions for the first time. On being asked about his preferred batting position, the all-rounder was happy to play any role according to the team’s needs except for opening the innings.

“It’s my first IPL, so I have never had practice sessions like this before. The environment and the intensity here are different, so it takes a little time to get used to it. I can bat in any situation. Just as long as I don’t have to open, I will do it anywhere else,” added Prashant.

Another CSK youngster, Gurjapneet Singh, also shared the valuable insights that he received from the legendary India captain. The Tamil Nadu bowler was acquired for INR 2.2 crore in the previous mega auction and will hope to debut for the side in the upcoming IPL 2026.

“He said if you have a good slower ball or yorker, you have to build on that strength, and to think at the last moment what the batter is expecting and bowl accordingly,” he stated.

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CSK to Begin IPL 2026 Campaign Against Rajasthan Royals

After a bottom-place finish in the last edition, the Men in Yellow would be eager to script a stunning comeback in the IPL 2026. CSK will start off their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on March 30.

Then the team will take on the last season’s runners-up, Punjab Kings (PBKS), at home, before locking horns against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The franchise’s last encounter of the first phase will be against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chepauk on April 11.

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