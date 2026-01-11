CSK Unearth New Star in JSK vs MICT Clash, Scores Quickfire 80* in SA20 2025-26

CSK has been one of the hubs for budding players to rise up the ranks.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are well-known as one of the franchises around the world to unearth raw talents and back them to the hilt. That being said, they might have unearthed a new talent in the recent JSK vs MICT fixture in SA20 2025-26 in the form of Dian Forrester.

The 25-year-old impressed with his ability with the bat, scoring a clinical 80* off just 42 deliveries. Though the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) could not add another two points to their kitty, the way Forrester played did ignite a lot of hope in their dugout.

Apart from James Vince and Donovan Ferreira, none of the JSK batters could go past the 20-run mark as the Men in Yellow fell short by a healthy 36 runs. However, Dian Forrester walked out at No.5 with the score being 35/3 and played an unbeaten knock of 80.

His innings comprised four boundaries and five maximums, and was played at a strike-rate of 190.47 which was impressive. The youngster has some good numbers in domestic cricket, and the franchise will hope that he can turn this into a good run in the tournament.

How Far Can CSK Go With Dian Forrester?

In just four innings till now in the SA20 2025-26 season, Dian Forrester has scored 110 runs, having faced just 60 deliveries till now. His knock against the Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MICT) will give the franchise a lot of hope for the second half of the season.

The 25-year-old is an excellent judge of length, and can pick the short delivery very well. The fact that he can pull deliveries in front of square is an indication of him being in complete control. Apart from that, Forrester seems to be good on the leg-side, but will have to work on his off-side hitting abilities.

As far as the franchise is concerned, he will surely be watched from close quarters. A left-handed batter with that kind of striking ability would surely be a good prospect for any side in the middle-order. His innings of an unbeaten 80 against MICT also showed glimpses of supreme core strength.

Along with his batting, Forrester is good with the ball in hand, and can assist with a couple of overs if required. With a batting average of 36.45 in T20s, Forrester will certainly have a crack in franchise leagues around the world, starting with the IPL.

