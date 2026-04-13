CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Venues Swapped.

The venues have been changed due to municipal corporation elections.

The venues for both IPL 2026 games between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have been swapped. Initially, GT were supposed to host the Chennai-based franchise in Ahmedabad on April 26, but this fixture will now be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

However, the timing remains the same: it will be a day game, as originally planned, and start at 3:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, the reverse fixture in Chennai, scheduled for May 21, will now happen at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As initially scheduled, this match will be played in the evening slot, starting at 7:30 PM IST, so the timing again remains the same. The venues have been swapped due to municipal corporation elections across Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat on April 26.

Hence, the security could have been a concern for local authorities since most of the personnel will be deployed to conduct smooth and fair elections across the state. Earlier, LSG vs CSK game in IPL 2023 was also rescheduled from April 4 to April 3 due to municipal corporation elections in Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

CSK set to play three out of five upcoming IPL 2026 games at home

With a venue change, CSK will play as many as three of the five coming games at home, which they won’t mind at this stage of IPL 2026. They have just defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chennai, and with three more games at the same venue, CSK will look to get on a winning spree.

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In this period, they will face KKR on April 14, GT on April 26, and MI on May 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. In between, the five-time champions will play away fixtures against SRH and MI on April 18 and 23, respectively.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are set to play two home games in Ahmedabad against KKR and MI on April 17 and 20, respectively. Then, they will be on the road for two away fixtures against RCB on April 24 and CSK on April 26.

GT are placed fifth on the points table with two wins and as many defeats in four games so far. Meanwhile, CSK just opened their account against DC and sit second from the bottom with just two points at the moment.

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