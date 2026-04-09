David Miller Smacks Gigantic 106m Six out of Stadium Before Massive Brainfade in Final Over During DC vs GT IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter David Miller quickly turned from hero to villain during their match against Gujarat Titans (GT) today (April 8) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Miller’s six-hitting abilities reduced the equation to two runs required off two balls in their tall chase of 211 and almost guaranteed a Capitals win but the South African’s decision next only unfolded more drama.

After KL Rahul departed in the 17th over following his stellar 52-ball 92 to keep DC in control of the chase, the onus to take the team over the finish line belonged to David Miller. Notably, Miller had initially walked out to bat after Sameer Rizvi’s dismissal in the 10th over but was forced to return to the dugout after being retired hurt after the 13th over.

He again made his way out following the dismissal of Tristan Stubbs in the 17th over and was the last of the big-hitters as Rahul also got out in the same over. With 36 runs needed from the last two overs, David Miller flexed his muscles to dispatch Mohammed Siraj for for 6,4,6 and Vipraj Nigam added another boundary to steal 23 runs off the over.

With the equation now down to 13 off last six, Vipraj started with a boundary but got out next ball. New batter Kuldeep Yadav made sure to take a single off his first ball and handed the strike to Miller, who needed to score eight of the last three balls.

Given the touch he was in, the dynamic left-hander smacked the fourth ball for a massive 106m six that saw the ball travel out of the ground.

Watch the video of the six below.

Out of the stadium 106m Six By David Miller With Replay ☠️#IPL #DCvsGT pic.twitter.com/vk0b4UivwK — Cricket_Banter (@Chiku_Banter) April 8, 2026

ALSO READ:

Massive blunder from David Miller hands Gujarat Titans one-run win

Now with just two runs needed of two balls, the job almost done but there was more drama in store. On the penultimate ball, David Miller made a big blunder by turning down a single and squandering an opportunity to level scores. On the final ball, he swung and missed as the wicketkeeper Jos Buttler was ready behind the stumps in anticipation of a quick single. He was quick to collect the ball and throw it towards the wickets, managing a successful direct-hit as Kuldeep Yadav was caught short of the crease and GT won the nail-biting contest by one-run.

Watch the winning moment here.

With the win, GT have now registered their first win of the tournament after starting with consecutive losses while DC faced their first loss after back to back win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.