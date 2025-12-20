DC IPL 2026 Squad Analysis: Strengths, Weaknesses, and Strongest XI

Delhi Capitals finished fifth on the IPL 2026 points table.
The IPL 2026 auction witnessed several high-priced buys, but there was one team, Delhi Capitals, that made two steal purchases. Thanks to their outstanding auction, the DC IPL 2026 squad boasts a nice blend of youth and experience. They brought in youngsters like Auqib Nabi and Pathum Nissanka, who drew high bids, while securing the services of experienced players like David Miller and Ben Duckett at their base prices. This powered them to strike a perfect balance within the starting playing XI.
Delhi Capitals’ diverse bowling attack and middle-order strength make them playoff contenders. However, they face risks with top-order consistency. Let’s dive deeper and take a look at the DC IPL 2026 squad, the strongest playing XI, and strengths and weaknesses.
Delhi Capitals retained a strong core including Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, and Tristan Stubbs. They bolstered the squad by trading in Nitish Rana from the Rajasthan Royals. They have done well enough to plug the gaps exposed last season by roping in the likes of David Miller, Ben Duckett, and Kyle Jamieson alongside in-form domestic talents like Auqib Nabi.
Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (C), Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, and Kyle Jamieson.
