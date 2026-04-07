The DC vs GT Weather Report will be crucial after two consecutive games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) got affected by rain. Notably, the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday (April 6) got washed out due to poor weather and the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (MI) game on Tuesday (April 7) also suffered a similar fate.

Now with Delhi Capitals set to lock horns with Gujarat Titans on Wednesday (April 8), let’s take a look at what DC vs GT Weather Report suggests.

DC vs GT Weather Report: Will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Clash Be Interrupted by Rain?

The DC vs GT contest will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. According to the weather report, there is rain predicted on the matchday.

Delhi is expected to witness rain in the afternoon with a 55% precipitation chance and a 33% probability of thunderstorms during the day. Fortunately, the weather improves in the evening and night with a negligible 1% chance of rain.

Nevertheless, the afternoon showers can affect the playing conditions and both teams will be keeping their eye on the DC Vs GT Weather Report.

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DC vs GT Preview

Delhi Capitals will come into the contest after winning their first two games against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Sameer Rizvi has been their star performer with back-to-back match-winning fifties, which also earned him consecutive POTM Awards. DC, however, will continue missing the services of star pacer Mitchell Starc for the clash, who is nursing injuries. KL Rahul’s form will be another area of concern for the Capitals.

On the other hand, GT skipper Shubman Gill is expected to make a return after being absent from the previous game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) due to muscle spasms. GT’s concerns lie in the middle order of Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, who all have looked lacklustre and need to fire. The IPL 2022 champions are yet to win a match after facing two losses and will hope to turn around their fortunes.

Likely DC playing XI: KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan (IP)

Likely GT Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Shahrukh Khan (IP).

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