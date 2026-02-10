Delhi Capitals announce former England star as Assistant Coach for IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals (DC) have bolstered their coaching unit ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) as they aim to break the jinx and win their maiden title. The Delhi franchise has onboarded former England batting star Ian Bell in the capacity of assistant coach. The 43-year-old will take over the office from his predecessor, Matthew Mott.

The news of the development was confirmed by the franchise via their social media handles.

Ian Bell will now join the Hemang Badani-led coaching staff, which also includes former England star Kevin Pietersen as team mentor, veteran Indian pacer Munaf Patel as bowling coach and Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao.

Delhi squad for IPL 2026

Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana (trade), Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson

