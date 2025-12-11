Delhi Capitals At IPL 2026 Auction: All You Need To Know — DC Targets, DC Squad, Remaining Purse, Auction Picks & Strategy

They have a maximum of eight slots to fill with INR 21.80 crore.
Delhi Capitals have never won an Indian Premier League trophy, and in the upcoming season, they’d like to change that. The foundation grows with the DC remaining purse of INR 21.80 crore to make the right bids at the IPL 2026 auction, to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.
Ahead of the retention window, the franchise traded out Donovan Ferreira and brought in Nitish Rana. They kept most of their squad, and there were no shockers in the released players list. Here’s all you need to know about the DC target players 2026 and how the squad will shape up going into the mini auction.
The full DC squad will be updated after the conclusion of the auction.
Check out the list of DC retained players, including the trade deal:
The DC targets should focus on a top-order batter to accompany KL Rahul, their top scorer last season. Abishek Porel is available, but they would prefer an overseas option. The middle order looks more stable now with the inclusion of Nitish Rana. But they might still need an extra finisher. If planned well, the DC remaining purse can look for an overseas pacer too, as a backup, along with an Indian quick.
The DC targets at IPL 2026 auction could include –
Here you can check out the potential areas to address for the Delhi Capitals and the DC targets.
The DC auction picks are to be updated on auction day, that is, December 16.
Delhi Capitals can try several different combinations, depending on who their top-order picks are and who is finalised in their pace battery. Here’s how the best playing XI could look like:
The Capitals missed qualifying for the playoffs last season with the difference of a point. With head coach Hemang Badani, Axar Patel & Co. started fairly well, but lost their direction midway through the tournament. After releasing out-of-form players, the DC auction strategy feels clear.
Apart from the Kolkata Knight Riders, who are looking at a major overhaul at the mini auction, the Delhi franchise has a maximum of five overseas slots empty. Overall, they need eight players to fill their maximum bench of 25 players. They can work with an expert in each department – top-order, lower-order, and a pacer to fix their gaps and complete their squad. A winning combination for the Capitals is highly possible, depending on how they spend their purse on the IPL 2026 auction table.
