Delhi Capitals Franchise Names Former India Cricketer As Head Coach for 2026 Season

Delhi Capitals (DC) owned franchise Southern Brave have named a new coach for the upcoming The Hundred 2026 season. Former India cricketer Hemang Badani, who helms the coaching responsibilities in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for DC, will now take over the responsibility in the English T20 side.

Notably, Badani has previously been associated with co-owners of DC, the GMR Group, in their other owned teams like the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC) and the Dubai Capitals in International League T20 (ILT20).

Speaking about the Southern Brave retentions and signings ahead of The Hundred 2026 auction next month on March 11 (Women’s) and March 12 (Men’s), they have retained speedster Jofra Archer for £400,000 while making three direct signings in Jamie Smith (£300,000), Marcus Stoinis (£150,000) and Tristan Stubbs (£100,000).

Delhi Capitals owned Southern Brave Women also name new coach

On the other hand, former England domestic cricketer Jonathan Batty, who has led the Delhi Capitals Women team to four consecutive Women’s Premier League (WPL) finals, is poised to be appointed as the new head coach of Southern Brave’s women’s team for The Hundred 2026. He will take over the office from Australian coach Luke Williams.

Batty, a former wicketkeeper for Surrey and Gloucestershire, originally took charge of the Oval Invincibles women’s squad when the tournament launched, securing consecutive championships in 2021 and 2022. However, he was later succeeded at The Oval by Lisa Keightley, who will now lead the restructured MI London team this season.

Charlotte Edwards previously led Brave during the first four editions of the women’s Hundred but stepped down in early 2024 upon being appointed England head coach. Williams took her place, guiding the team through an undefeated group stage, though they fell short against Northern Superchargers in the final at Lord’s.

Brave have already secured four women players ahead of the upcoming auction next month: Lauren Bell (retained for £140,000), Maia Bouchier (£85,000), Laura Wolvaardt (£75,000), and Jemimah Rodrigues (£60,000). Notably, both Wolvaardt and Rodrigues have previously played under Batty’s coaching during the WPL.

