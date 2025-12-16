Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of Players Bought By DC

They have five overseas spots to fill in the mini auction.

The IPL 2026 auction is underway in Abu Dhabi with some of the top players in the world going under the hammer. How the Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 squad shapes up will be interesting to see in this mini auction.

Delhi Capitals made a rather curious decision ahead of the retention window, trading out Donovan Ferreira to Rajasthan Royals in return for Nitish Rana. Later, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Sediqullah Atal, and Darshan Nalkande were named in the DC released players 2026.

Here we bring you all you need to know, including the list of DC bought players and the full DC squad IPL 2026.

DC Retained Players 2026

The DC retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 17 names. Delhi Capitals retained the likes of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Starc, and KL Rahul. They had to offload quite a few players after a disappointing campaign, and as such, the Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 squad will look different.

DC Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 DC team players list with price:

Player Price (INR) Axar Patel 16.5 crore KL Rahul 14 crore Tristan Stubbs 10 crore Mitchell Starc 11.75 crore Mukesh Kumar 8 crore Kuldeep Yadav 13.25 crore T Natarajan 10.75 crore Karun Nair 50 lakh Nitish Rana 4.2 crore Abishek Porel 4 crore Sameer Rizvi 95 lakh Ashutosh Sharma 3.80 crore Vipraj Nigam 50 lakh Madhav Tiwari 40 lakh Ajay Mandal 30 lakh Tripurana Vijaya 30 lakh Dushmantha Chameera 75 lakh

DC Bought Players 2026

Player Price (INR) David Miller 2 crore Ben Duckett 2 crore Auqib Nabi 8.40 crore

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad After Auction

Here’s the full 2026 DC players list after the IPL auction:

Axar Patel

KL Rahul

Karun Nair

Abishek Porel

Tristan Stubbs✈️

Sameer Rizvi

Ashutosh Sharma

Vipraj Nigam

Madhav Tiwari

Mitchell Starc✈️

Mukesh Sharma

Kuldeep Yadav

Ajay Mandal

Tripurana Vijaya

Dushmantha Chameera✈️

T Natarajan

Nitish Rana

FAQs on Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for DC in IPL 2026? DC retained players 2026 include Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijaya, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, and Nitish Rana. Who were bought by DC in the IPL 2026 auction? The DC bought players 2026 comprise David Miller, Ben Duckett

