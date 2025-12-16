News
Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of DC Bought Players
indian-premier-league-ipl

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of Players Bought By DC

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: December 16, 2025
2 min read

They have five overseas spots to fill in the mini auction.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of DC Bought Players

The IPL 2026 auction is underway in Abu Dhabi with some of the top players in the world going under the hammer. How the Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 squad shapes up will be interesting to see in this mini auction. 

Delhi Capitals made a rather curious decision ahead of the retention window, trading out Donovan Ferreira to Rajasthan Royals in return for Nitish Rana. Later, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Sediqullah Atal, and Darshan Nalkande were named in the DC released players 2026. 

Here we bring you all you need to know, including the list of DC bought players and the full DC squad IPL 2026. 

DC Retained Players 2026

The DC retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 17 names. Delhi Capitals retained the likes of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Starc, and KL Rahul. They had to offload quite a few players after a disappointing campaign, and as such, the Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 squad will look different.

DC Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 DC team players list with price:

PlayerPrice (INR)
Axar Patel16.5 crore
KL Rahul14 crore
Tristan Stubbs10 crore
Mitchell Starc11.75 crore
Mukesh Kumar8 crore
Kuldeep Yadav13.25 crore
T Natarajan10.75 crore
Karun Nair50 lakh
Nitish Rana4.2 crore
Abishek Porel4 crore
Sameer Rizvi95 lakh
Ashutosh Sharma3.80 crore
Vipraj Nigam50 lakh
Madhav Tiwari40 lakh
Ajay Mandal30 lakh
Tripurana Vijaya30 lakh
Dushmantha Chameera75 lakh

DC Bought Players 2026

PlayerPrice (INR)
David Miller2 crore
Ben Duckett2 crore
Auqib Nabi8.40 crore

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad After Auction 

Here’s the full 2026 DC players list after the IPL auction: 

  • Axar Patel
  • KL Rahul
  • Karun Nair
  • Abishek Porel
  • Tristan Stubbs✈️
  • Sameer Rizvi
  • Ashutosh Sharma
  • Vipraj Nigam
  • Madhav Tiwari
  • Mitchell Starc✈️
  • Mukesh Sharma
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Ajay Mandal
  • Tripurana Vijaya
  • Dushmantha Chameera✈️
  • T Natarajan
  • Nitish Rana

FAQs on Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for DC in IPL 2026?

DC retained players 2026 include Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijaya, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, and Nitish Rana.

Who were bought by DC in the IPL 2026 auction?

The DC bought players 2026 comprise David Miller, Ben Duckett

