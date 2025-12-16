Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of Players Bought By DC

They have five overseas spots to fill in the mini auction.
The IPL 2026 auction is underway in Abu Dhabi with some of the top players in the world going under the hammer. How the Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 squad shapes up will be interesting to see in this mini auction.
Delhi Capitals made a rather curious decision ahead of the retention window, trading out Donovan Ferreira to Rajasthan Royals in return for Nitish Rana. Later, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Sediqullah Atal, and Darshan Nalkande were named in the DC released players 2026.
Here we bring you all you need to know, including the list of DC bought players and the full DC squad IPL 2026.
The DC retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 17 names. Delhi Capitals retained the likes of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Starc, and KL Rahul. They had to offload quite a few players after a disappointing campaign, and as such, the Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 squad will look different.
Check out the full 2026 DC team players list with price:
|Player
|Price (INR)
|Axar Patel
|16.5 crore
|KL Rahul
|14 crore
|Tristan Stubbs
|10 crore
|Mitchell Starc
|11.75 crore
|Mukesh Kumar
|8 crore
|Kuldeep Yadav
|13.25 crore
|T Natarajan
|10.75 crore
|Karun Nair
|50 lakh
|Nitish Rana
|4.2 crore
|Abishek Porel
|4 crore
|Sameer Rizvi
|95 lakh
|Ashutosh Sharma
|3.80 crore
|Vipraj Nigam
|50 lakh
|Madhav Tiwari
|40 lakh
|Ajay Mandal
|30 lakh
|Tripurana Vijaya
|30 lakh
|Dushmantha Chameera
|75 lakh
|Player
|Price (INR)
|David Miller
|2 crore
|Ben Duckett
|2 crore
|Auqib Nabi
|8.40 crore
Here’s the full 2026 DC players list after the IPL auction:
The DC bought players 2026 comprise David Miller, Ben Duckett
