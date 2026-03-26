Delhi Capitals Player Sets Clear Goal for IPL 2026, Eyes India Comeback After Falling out of Favour

Opener Prithvi Shaw, who was acquired by Delhi Capitals (DC) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, has clearly set his goals. After going unsold the last time around, the INR 75 lakh recruit is focused on his comeback to pave the way for a return to the Indian team.

Prithvi Shaw fell down the pecking order in the national setup after making debuts across all three formats, with his last outing in an Indian jersey coming back in 2021. His subpar domestic performances and off-field issues also derailed his career briefly but the 26-year-old now sounds determined to turn around his fortunes.

Echoing on the same lines, Prithvi Shaw was quoted as saying in a PTI video,

“There’s no doubt that I have to come back to the Indian team. That’s exactly why I’m playing and why I’m working so hard. The amount of effort I used to put in, I put in three times more today. I don’t usually like to talk about it, but I feel I’m giving not just 100%, but 200% to make that comeback. Whether it’s winning a trophy, a match day, or even a practice day—I try to give 200%. If I’m not feeling good, I won’t practice. You don’t get anything by practising at 50%. If you’re on the ground, you give your 100%, or you don’t come to the ground at all.”

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Will Prithvi Shaw get a chance in DC Playing XI for IPL 2026?

Before joining DC this time, Prithvi Shaw has previously spent seven seasons with the franchise from 2018 till 2024, the only team he has played for. Nevertheless, poor performances made the franchise look the other way but they have once again showed trust in Shaw.

However, securing a spot in the DC Playing XI could be a challenge. The Capitals have already clarified that KL Rahul will open the innings. The other name is likely to be Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka now that England opener Ben Duckett has withdrawn from participating, or Abhishek Porel if DC wants a LHB-RHB combination. Nevertheless, if these combinations don’t work, Prithvi Shaw can be in line for a shot but he will need to be ready to capitalise on any opportunity that comes his way.

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