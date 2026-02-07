Delhi Capitals Recruit Registers Seven-wicket Haul in J&K vs MP Clash in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-final

Jammu & Kashmir speedster, who was recently acquired by Delhi Capitals ran riot against Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals.

If there was one player to be called out for exemplary performances in the Indian domestic circuit currently, it would pretty surely be Auqib Nabi. The newest Delhi Capitals recruit had yet another sizzling outing in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final.

Auqib Nabi bagged a seven-wicket haul in the ongoing quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh to restrict them to a modest 152 in the first innings, which helped Jammu & Kashmir to gain a valuable lead of 42 runs. The 29-year-old speedster has been one of the most highlighted bowlers in the domestic setup.

Nabi bowled 18.4 overs for 40 runs, picking his seven wickets at an economy of a mere 2.14, which stands out. In eight matches now, the right-arm speedster has bagged 41 wickets and stands third on the list for the most wickets this season, having scalped a five-wicket haul on four occasions.

Can the Delhi Capitals Recruit Get Into the Test Side?

In the near future, certainly yes! Auqib Nabi has showcased his ability at the domestic level for a long time now, and will be one of the bowlers that the Indian selectors will watch from extremely close quarters. His exploits with the new ball, as well as the old one have garnered rich dividends.

In 38 First-class matches, Nabi has already scalped 130 wickets with an economy of a mere 2.89. To add to that, he has registered a five-wicket haul 12 times, and a 10-wicket haul three times in his First-class career, making him one of the best bowler in the Indian domestic circuit.

What makes the Delhi Capitals recruit very difficult to face is his ability to swing the ball both ways at will. The 29-year-old was good at taking the ball away from the right-hander initially, but has added the other element to his game recently, making him a potent weapon against any batting order.

Nabi can also get the old ball to reverse, troubling the batters in all phases of the innings. He has been a force to reckon with in the white-ball formats as well, contributing heavily with the ball.

