Dewald Brevis Injury Update: Stephen Fleming Reveals Return Date for South African Big-Hitter During RCB vs CSK Game

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming provided the Dewald Brevis Injury Update during the RCB vs CSK match today (April 5) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Notably, the explosive South African batter, who was bought last season as a replacement player, was slated to miss the first few games of the IPL 2026 edition.

Dewald Brevis Injury Update: CSK star set to return from injury

The 22-year-old is currently rehabbing from a side strain that he picked up right before the tournament. However, in a good news for the CSK fans, head coach Stephen Fleming has now confirmed that Dewald Brevis is nearing his return and is likely to be available for their next game.

Speaking on air during the RCB vs CSK clash, the former Kiwi cricketer said,

“We hope he is going to be right for the next game. We have five days between the next game. We have been conservative and hopefully, these next five days go as well as we have planned, and he is ready to go. It’s a big loss but we are looking forward to getting him back.”

After the RCB clash, CSK will next lock horns against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 11.

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CSK suffer third straight loss in IPL 2026

Speaking about the RCB vs CSK contest, the defending champions picked up their second consecutive win while the five-time winners slumped to their third straight defeat of the season. After finishing bottom of the points table, CSK would have hoped for a revival of fortunes but it’s yet to happen for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side.

Coming back to today’s match, RCB posted a mammoth total of 250/3 in 20 overs, powered by Tim David’s unbeaten 70*(25). He plundered runs at the death, with RCB managing to add a staggering 97 runs in the last five overs with 15 out of the 30 deliveries travelling for a boundary or a six.

With a tall target to chase, CSK were derailed early after a top-order collapse in the powerplay. CSK lost three key wickets within the third over as Ruturaj Gaikwad (7), Sanju Samson (9) and Ayush Mhatre (1) all departed cheaply. Sarfaraz Khan then staged a fightback with a fiery 25-ball 50.

Prashant Veer (43 off 29) and Jamie Overton (37 off 16) capitalised on the momentum and kept CSK in the hunt till late despite the early setback but their dismissals in the 16th and 17th over ended any hopes. RCB eventually bundled out CSK for 207 and wrapped up the match to secure a 43-run win.

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