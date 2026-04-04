Dhruv Jurel Batting Heroics, Ravi Bishnoi Four-fer Propel Rajasthan Royals to Consecutive Wins, Key Takeaways from GT vs RR IPL 2026

Ravi Bishnoi scalped his best IPL figure of 4/41 in the GT vs RR match.

Rajasthan Royals have clinched a thriller against the Gujarat Titans in the GT vs RR match of the IPL 2026. After opting to bat first, the visitors had notched up a huge score on the board. In response, Sai Sudharsan’s stellar fifty had also kept the Titans in the game.

But another dismal show from their middle order saw the game slip away from the hosts’ grip, as the Royals bagged two in two victories to commence the IPL 2026. Let’s take a look at 3 key takeaways from the GT vs RR game.

Another Impressive Show from Rajasthan Royals Top Order

After a rapid 128-run chase against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a young Royals top order once again stepped up for the side in the GT vs RR fixture, contributing 76.66% of their huge total of 210. 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi was off to his usual blistering start, putting up 31 off 18 balls. But unlike their tournament opener, his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal took the charge from the start, smashing a fiery 36-ball 55.

Following the explosive start, Dhruv Jurel also carried on the momentum. He was looking in fine touch in the previous match as well, but was dismissed for 18 while playing an unorthodox shot. But the wicketkeeper-batter did not take much risks tonight on his way to smacking a valuable 75 off 42 deliveries, comprising five boundaries and as many sixes.

Gujarat Titans’ Middle Order Woes Continue

Last edition’s Orange Cap-winner (highest run-getter) Sudharsan bounced back from a poor start to the IPL 2026 to notch up a brilliant 73 at the top of the order. In captain Shubman Gill’s absence, the responsibility was more on him to build a strong opening partnership with the GT debutant Kumar Kushagra. While chasing a 200-plus total, the 24-year-old took up the challenge well and smashed his 13th half-century in the IPL. His composed knock was laced with nine boundaries and three sixes.

But despite a commendable start, which guided the side to 78/1 after eight overs, the Titans lost their next four wickets in under six overs. GT’s middle order once again collapsed under pressure, with Glenn Phillips (3), Washington Sundar (4), Rahul Tewatia (12), and Shahrukh Khan (11) returning with cheap scores.

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Ravi Bishnoi Stars With Four-wicket Haul

The spinner entered the GT vs RR match as an impact player and left his mark with a stunning four-fer. Following a great start from the hosts in the second innings, the Royals were eagerly searching for a breakthrough. But after Riyan Parag’s dismissal of Kushagra, Ravi Bishnoi’s consecutive three wickets, including the top-scorer Sudharsan, brought RR back into the game.

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