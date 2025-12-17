Did CSK Miss To Fill A Key Spot At IPL 2026 Auction After Insane Bids For Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer?

CSK spent INR 28.4 crore on two uncapped stars.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had quite an eventful IPL 2026 auction on Tuesday, where they made record bids for Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. The CSK squad for IPL 2026 doesn’t quite look as strong despite going into the auction with a budget of INR 43.4 crore.

Five-time champions CSK shifted from their tried and tested strategy of trusting experience to banking on young blood. They had brought in some exciting young talents during the previous season, and splurging INR 14.2 crore each for two uncapped players in the mini auction highlighted that shift further.

CSK changed their mindset but could not quite build a great squad as they are left with a glaring hole after their IPL 2026 auction.

What Did CSK Do At IPL 2026 Auction?

Chennai Super Kings had let go of Matheesha Pathirana ahead of the auction so they needed to get an overseas pacer. They secured the services of Matt Henry for INR 2 crore, which was a great deal. They also got another New Zealander Zak Foulkes as a pace back-up.

CSK had parted ways with Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the auction in a mega trade to acquire Sanju Samson. With that move, they had another hole to fill and they have done that with Prashant Veer, who is highly rated in domestic cricket. He is the exact type of player as Jadeja. Additionally, they secured Akeal Hosein to give themselves a quality left-arm spin option.

In Kartik Sharma, CSK added another wicketkeeper batter who can bat in the middle order. The other CSK bought players 2026 included Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Rahul Chahar.

Glaring Hole In CSK Squad 2026

One of the main requirements for CSK heading into the auction was a lower middle order finisher. With uncertainty around MS Dhoni and his role, the Super Kings needed power in the middle order. The team management covered the other requirements but failed to plug this major hole.

The CSK squad has Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, and Kartik Sharma as their middle order options. If Dhoni is available, CSK can play only one of Veer or Sharma. To play the both mega signings, they will have to expect four overs from Veer and Dube, which isn’t ideal. Let’s take a look at likely CSK playing XII at IPL 2026:

Sanju Samson (wk)

Ayush Mhatre

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

Shivam Dube

Dewald Brevis

Prashant Veer

MS Dhoni

Jamie Overton

Noor Ahmad

Anshul Kamboj

Nathan Ellis

Khaleel Ahmed

As we can see, CSK lacks quality in the middle order with multiple batters who can be taken down by hard length pace bowling. Coach Stephen Fleming and co. brought in Matt Short, who has recently played for Australia lower down the order.

However, it is a role that requires a special skill set and experience. Both things Short lacks. Not to mention, his game against spin is pretty vulnerable.

Not going hard for Cameron Green or Liam Livingstone was a colossal failure on their part. Even letting Delhi Capitals bag David Miller for a base price was a baffling move from the think-tank.

The lack of overseas finisher is a serious issue for CSK, and one that could define their campaign next year.

