‘Don’t Let Emotions Rule’ – Sanju Samson Breaks Silence on Facing Rajasthan Royals After Joining CSK for IPL 2026

The Sanju Samson trade from Rajasthan Royals (RR) to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season created quite a sensation. CSK also parted ways with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran as part of the trade.

The development came as a shock since Samson was the captain of the RR franchise. Nevertheless, now with the swap happening, the wicketkeeper-batter has now opened up on why he chose to part ways with the inaugural champions annd how he feels about facing his former franchise in the new season.

Echoing on the same lines, Sanju Samson told PTI,

“This is the first time I will play against Rajasthan Royals, but I don’t let emotions rule me on the field. I left Rajasthan Royals because I felt my time in the team was over. Even if we come up against them now, I will play my best cricket.”

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Sanju Samson form before IPL 2026

The dynamic right-hander will enter the IPL 2026 season, riding on excellent form from the T20 World Cup 2026. The Player of the tournament, Sanju was one of the key architects behind India’s record third-title win at the ICC event.

He finished with the tournament as India’s highest run-scorer and third overall with 321 runs from five innings at an impressive average of 80.25 while hitting at a fiery strike rate of 199.37.

Not just his recent show in the India jersey, Samson has looked in good touch in domestic cricket as well. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025), he played seven games and smacked 233 runs at 58.25 and a strike rate of 138, including two fifties.

He continued his sublime form in the limited games he played in the Vijay Hazare Tropy (VHT 2025) and the Ranji Trophy 2025 too. In VHT 2025, Sanju featured in two matches and hit a century in one. In the only Ranji game he played this season, the 31-year-old slammed a fifty.

Sanju’s batting credentials serve as a testament to his sheer prowess and CSK will be hopeful that their new recruit can dazzle with his magic and turnaround the franchise’s fortunes in IPL 2026.

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