EXPLAINED: Why Cameron Green Would Not Get More Than INR 18 Crore in IPL 2026 Auction

KKR and CSK have the biggest remaining purse.

After the releases and retentions for each of the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises were announced, the attention moves to the mini-auction, scheduled to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. All-rounder Cameron Green is set to receive huge bids in the same.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a huge amount of purse remaining, which would help the franchises draw aggressive bids at the auction table. However, there is a certain limit on the fee which can be acquired by an overseas player in relation to a couple of aspects from the previous season.

The management committee of the IPL 2026 auction have put these guidelines into place to ensure that the acquisition costs for overseas players do not skyrocket. Teams having a huge purse will obviously go all-out on the player that they require, which is set to be Cameron Green this season. The Knight Riders need the services of the Australian all-rounder more than any other franchise.

Why Cameron Green Would Not Get More Than INR 18 Crore

An overseas player cannot be paid more than:

The highest retention fee from the previous cycle

The top auction price from the last mega-auction

Out of the above-mentioned points, whichever is lower becomes the cap for an overseas player in the mini-auction for the upcoming season. The administrators have set these guidelines to prevent the prices from surging in terms of the costs for the overseas players.

Rishabh Pant was the player who received the top auction price in the last mega-auction, which was INR 27 crore. That being said, the player who was retained for INR 18 crore would take precedence in terms of the value. Since the lower of the two amounts would be INR 18 Crore, the price cap for Cameron Green in the IPL 2026 mini-auction would be the same.

Cameron Green Set To Be a Hot Commodity in IPL 2026 Auction

After playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2024, Cameron Green did not feature in the subsequent season due to an injury which ruled him out of the game for multiple months. That being said, the all-rounder has now made his way back to the scheme of things and is raring to go. Considering how the teams have lined up, Green would be one of the hot commodities at the IPL 2026 auction.

The three-time IPL champions KKR would be having the 26-year-old all-rounder as one of the first names on their list of targets. After parting ways with Andre Russell (who has called time on his IPL career), the franchise would need a solid replacement. Cameron Green would be their first choice, considering his ability to bat in the top order and also help with a couple of overs.

With Russell out of the equation, the Chennai Super Kings will also find it hard to acquire the services of the Australian all-rounder. Before the West Indian all-rounder had announced his retirement from the IPL, he was a prime target for the Men in Yellow. But now, with both teams needing an overseas all-rounder, the race to get Green on their side would be lethal. Add to that the above-mentioned guideline, and the stage is set to be on fire on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

