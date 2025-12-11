EXPLAINED: Why Quinton de Kock Registered Late For the IPL 2026 Auction and At Lower Base Price

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter has been in prolific form since he has reversed his retirement.

Wonder what happens to players once they return after reversing their retirements! Anyone with that question must look for an answer from none other than Quinton de Kock. Ever since his comeback from retirement, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter has been in tremendous touch, and that has reflected in the way he is moving on the field.

Quinton de Kock smashed a terrific 90 off just 46 deliveries with five fours and seven maximums. He took the attack to the opposition right from ball one, and was not once found manufacturing a false shot. His strength has always been the pick up shot on the leg-side, and Arshdeep Singh helped him to get going with a ball which drifting onto his pads.

However, it seemed as if the Protea wicketkeeper-batter had no plans for registering for the IPL 2026 auctions. But he managed to get in at the last moment, which will now see him go under the hammer on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Though the reasons for the same could be one too many, it might be an indication of an obvious signal.

As per a few reports, a couple of franchises have reached out to Quinton de Kock, asking him to register for the mini-auction in Abu Dhabi. With most of the teams having sorted out their retentions and releases before the mini-auction, it will now be up to a few franchises to bid for the players that they wish to acquire the services of. And de Kock seems to be on the radar!

Which Franchises Can Go After Quinton de Kock?

Franchises who need an opener can go after the South African wicketkeeper-batter. A few franchises have parted ways with their openers, and will have some vacant spots at the top of the order. To add to that, the fact that the management of a couple of franchises have reached out to him proves that they have got de Kock on their cards.

His strike-rate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has not been very high, with a score of 134.02 off every 100 deliveries. That being said, the Protea star has been top-notch at the top of the order in the shortest format, and teams will try to capitalise on the same. Though his average sits in the early 30s, de Kock knows when to put the foot on the accelerator.

Teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will have a crack at de Kock, considering their void at the top of the order. The three-time IPL champions are in a need for an opener. On the other hand, the Capitals have parted ways with Jake Fraser McGurk and Faf du Plessis, which would make them go after an opener to walk out with KL Rahul.

Moreover, de Kock has registered himself at a low base price (INR 1 Crore). This might be for the possibility of attracting a bid. Reports suggest that he has been asked to register for the auction by a team for which he has played in the past. But with de Kock having represented six IPL teams before, that could be a pretty big pool.

