‘Few grey areas’ – Chinnaswamy as RCB Home For IPL 2026 Yet To be Finalised

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has a big question to answer regarding their home stadium for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Earlier, hosting rights were taken from the Chinnaswamy stadium following the stampede fiasco where multiple lives were lost after their maiden title win last year.

Recently, however, they have gotten clearance from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host grounds at the stadium. Nevertheless, it is understood that a few protocols are yet to be met and things are not as straightforward as one might think. It is understood RCB is waiting for clarity for provisions with three stakeholders involved: the KSCA, the BCCI and the Karnataka state government.

A RCB statement read, “From our preliminary conversations, there are still a few grey areas that need to be looked into, and we are considering these parameters and inputs from all stakeholders before arriving at a responsible decision for the team and our fans.”

Deadline of January 27 to confirm RCB Home for IPL 2026

The BCCI is yet awaiting confirmation on the RCB Home for IPL 2026. Echoing on the same lines, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla also confirmed that a deadline of January 27 has been given to the franchise to confirm their home ground for the upcoming IPL season.

He said earlier today, “As far as the home venues of RCB and RR are concerned, we have asked the franchises to take a final call and inform us within a week.”

