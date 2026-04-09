Final Over Blunder from David Miller Cost Delhi Capitals Unbeaten Streak After KL Rahul Blasts 92; Key Takeaways from DC vs GT IPL 2026

David Miller played a remarkable knock of 41* off 20 balls in the DC vs GT match.

The IPL 2026 clash between the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Titans witnessed an edge of the seat thriller as David Miller’s heroics once again ended on a heartbreaking note. After being put to bat first, the Titans had registered a huge 200-plus total in the DC vs GT clash. While chasing, a David Miller masterclass had almost clinched their third consecutive victory of the IPL 2026.

But a tough call, followed by a tense finish, saw the IPL 2022 champions claim their first win of the season in a scintillating fashion. Let’s look at 3 key takeaways from the DC vs GT fixture.

Top Order to the Rescue for Gujarat Titans, Again

The contributions of captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler in their huge 210-run total in the DC vs GT match yet again proved the team’s over-reliance on their top order. After missing out on the previous game due to muscle spasms, Gill’s return to the playing XI was set to bolster their batting unit, and the 25-year-old also played his part with a free-flowing 70 off 45.

Buttler, who was struggling with a rough patch of form, also looked in sublime touch while putting up a blistering 52 off 27 deliveries, striking at a fierce rate of 192.59. Moreover, promoting Washington Sundar at No.4 was also a key move from the management. After a 29-ball 49 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last season, he once again put up a valuable 55-run knock (32) in that position.

KL Rahul Back Among Runs

Following a golden duck and a dismissal for one, KL Rahul is finally back among the runs. His 76-run opening partnership with Pathum Nissanka had set the foundation for the huge chase. But just when the Capitals needed to accelerate in the chase, a middle-order collapse took the match away from them. Rahul returned with a well-made 92, which included a total of 11 boundaries and four maximums, but failed to finish things off for his side.

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So Close, Yet So Far for David Miller

The South African finisher had almost pulled off a thrilling chase against his former team GT. But in the end, the penultimate ball of the final over decided the match’s fate.

Earlier, Miller had picked up a blow on his hand while fielding during the DC vs GT first innings. The pain increased further after his first-ball boundary in the 13th over, and he had eventually left the ground before the next over to receive medical assistance. But following Tristan Stubbs’ run-out, when the team still needed 49 more runs off 20 balls, he came back in the middle.

After scoring six off Kagiso Rabada’s three balls in the 18th over, he took on Mohammed Siraj to smash 23 runs off the subsequent over, including two boundaries and over-boundaries each. With eight needed off the final three deliveries, he also amassed a stunning 106 metre six off Prasidh Krishna.

But things became complicated when he refused a single off the second-last ball, leaving DC requiring two off the final delivery to win and at least one to go to a super over. However, a run-out in the final ball ended the match in a dramatic way, as Miller fell short by just one run to take his side over the line.

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