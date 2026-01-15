Finn Allen Smashes Century in 51 Balls, Strengthens Chances of KKR Playing XI Spot in IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) new recruit Finn Allen, playing for Perth Scorchers in the BBL 2025–26, scored a century in just 51 balls against Melbourne Renegades at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

Finn Allen Shines With the Bat against Melbourne Renegades

In the match, Perth Scorchers batted first, with Finn Allen opening the innings alongside Mitchell Marsh. The pair added 64 runs for the opening partnership in 7.1 overs. After the dismissal of Mitchell Marsh, Allen and Cooper Connolly put together a 56 run partnership in 27 balls. Allen then added another 44 runs in 18 balls with Aaron Hardie.

Throughout the innings, Allen dominated the scoring from one end. He brought up his century in just 51 balls, hitting five fours and eight sixes. He took on all the Melbourne Renegades bowlers, especially Gurinder Sandhu, against whom he hit three sixes off the first three balls of the 11th over.

Allen was eventually dismissed by Adam Zampa in the 17th over for 101 off 53 balls, scoring at a strike rate of 190.57.

So far this BBL season, he has scored 312 runs in eight matches, including one century and one half century.

ALSO READ:

Finn Allen Could Feature in KKR Playing XI in IPL 2026

Finn Allen was bought by KKR at his base price of INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. He ended the year with 960 runs at an average of 30.96 and an impressive strike rate of 199.58, including one century and six half centuries. He was part of San Francisco in the MLC 2025, where he scored 333 runs at an average of 37.00 and a strike rate of 225.00, with a highest score of 151. In the PSL 2025, he played for Quetta Gladiators and scored 213 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 171.77.

Because of these strong performances, he was picked by KKR in the auction, and surprisingly, no other team placed a bid for him. Given the form he is in, the franchise managed to sign him at a low price. He could be part of the KKR playing XI in IPL 2026 right from the start.

In the previous season, KKR had Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz as the wicketkeeper batter options for the opening slot, but both had disappointing seasons, which resulted in KKR finishing eighth in the table. This time, they have Finn Allen and his countrymate Tim Seifert, who was also bought by KKR at his base price of INR 1.50 crore. The team can start with either of them at the top, as both are in good form. Similar to how Phil Salt provided fast starts in the 2024 season, Allen can also play that role. With short boundaries and batting friendly pitches at Eden Gardens, Allen could be a very suitable pick at the top.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.