‘He Looks Tentative’ – Former Australia Captain Raises Concern Over Cameron Green Form After Another Failure in KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch expressed concern over Cameron Green form after his another failure in the KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2026.

Out of form Cameron Green yet to deliver for KKR in IPL 2026

Cameron Green has not been able to make his mark in IPL 2026 for Kolkata Knight Riders so far. In the three matches he has played, he has scored only 24 runs at an average of 8, which is one of the reasons why KKR are struggling this season.

Also, due to the back injury he had last year, Cricket Australia is taking precautions, and Green has not bowled yet in the tournament. He is expected to start bowling in a few days.

The three matches he has played were against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings. The SRH match was unfortunate for him as he was run out in that game, but apart from that, he has looked out of touch.

The innings against Punjab Kings summed up his form so far. On the first ball, he edged a delivery from Xavier Bartlett and it went for four. On the very next ball, he edged it again, but this time it went to the keeper and he got out.

Aaron Finch says Cameron Green looks tentative after another failure

KKR bought Cameron Green for INR 25.20 crore as a replacement for Andre Russell, but they have not been able to use him fully so far. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, former Australia captain Aaron Finch said that there is a sense of panic and that Green is not looking the same as before. He also suggested that the team could push him to open or maybe give him a rest.

“One of those dismissals has been a run out, not a part of his fault. Still, he’s missed out twice. There’s a bit of panic, he’s not looking the same as the past. Remember when he was at the top of the order for MI – how he had totally different intent,” Finch said.

“He was imposing at the crease. Now he looks tentative. Don’t push him down. Push him either up the order, or give him a rest,” he added.

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If Green is rested for a few matches, KKR have players like Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, and Rovman Powell, who was included in the XI against PBKS.

Not just in the IPL, Green has been out of form for a long time. Before this, in the T20 World Cup 2026, he scored only 24 runs in three innings.

A short break could be a good option for him. A player like Tim Seifert, who has been in good form with the bat, can come in as an opener along with Finn Allen.

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