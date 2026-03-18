Former Champion With KKR Roped In by Franchise To Bolster Coaching Staff Ahead of IPL 2026

Three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in a former champion with the franchise, Manvinder Bisla, to bolster the coaching staff ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season. The news of Bisla’s appointment was confirmed by KKR on their social media handles.

In a video posted by the franchise, new head coach Abhishek Nayar can be seen introducing the newest members of the backroom support staff. Manvinder Bisla, along with Biju George will now spearhead the scout and talent department of the team.

The Head Coach welcomes our 🆕, starry staff additions 💜🤩 pic.twitter.com/mbVU4LDdpO — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 18, 2026

Manvinder Bisla is a celebrated hero in KKR folklore

Notably, Manvinder Bisla became a celebrated hero in KKR’s history after he played a match-winning knock of 89 in the IPL 2012 Final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and propelled Kolkata to their maiden title. He was also a part of the KKR squad that lifted their second trophy in 2014.

Across his IPL career spanning across six seasons, the 41-year-old has spent four of them with Kolkata while plying his trade with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for one year each.

Overall, the wicketkeeper-batter has played 39 IPL games, amassing 798 runs at an average of 21, which includes four fifties.

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KKR Talents to watch out for in IPL 2026

The franchise over the years have unearthed promising talents like Shubman Gill, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana amongst others. They will once again have a roster of promising players – some of whom were bought at the auction last December while few others were already there in the squad.

KKR bought uncapped players to add squad depth for almost every department. In batting, they roped in Delhi wicketkeeper Tejasvi Dahiya, while securing all-rounders like Sarthak Ranjan and Daksh Kamra. In the bowling department, Kolkata have added talents like pacer Kartik Tyagi and spinner Prashant Solanki, who will be joining pre-exisisting young stars like Angkrish Raghivanshi, Umran Malik.

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