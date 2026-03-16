Former CSK Player Reveals Management Did Not Sign Varun Chakravarthy Despite His Suggestion

KKR had acquired Varun Chakravarthy for INR 4 crore after Punjab Kings released him ahead of the IPL 2020.

Just weeks before the IPL 2026, ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Harbhajan Singh has made a major reveal about the management’s key auction blunder. The former India player has noted that the franchise did not showcase any interest in roping in Varun Chakravarthy, the current No.2 T20I bowler in the ICC rankings, seven years ago despite his suggestion.

“He is a champion bowler. I first saw him at the Chennai Super Kings nets in 2018 where he was a practice bowler. I told the CSK management to pick him straight away, which they didn’t, because even then he was often unplayable in the nets,” stated Harbhajan to Times of India.

Harbhajan Singh Believes Varun Chakravarthy Will Make a Strong Comeback in IPL 2026

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner had entered the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as the top-ranked bowler in the format. But a sudden decline in form towards the business end of the tournament has seen him get demoted a spot behind star Afghanistan all-rounder, Rashid Khan. However, despite the short lean patch, Varun has finished the 20-over championship as the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside the ace speedster, Jasprit Bumrah.

“Varun gets batters out for fun when they try shots off the back foot. But in this World Cup he has gone for runs and that might be because he erred slightly in length. In modern-day cricket there are no mysteries. It’s a battle of execution between the batter and the bowler. If the bowler gets it right, he will be successful,” observed the former KKR player.

The ex-CSK player also discussed the importance of variations in a spinner’s armoury, while backing Varun to stage a stellar comeback in the upcoming IPL 2026. Notably, the 34-year-old scalped 14 wickets in nine matches of the mega ICC tournament at an economy of 9.25.

“Variation is important. If he gets that delivery right, batters won’t be able to premeditate against him. Varun will get some time now and can try these things in the IPL. I know he is mentally strong and I have full faith that he will continue to play a key role in India’s quest for more T20 success,” added Harbhajan.

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Since a rough outing in the IPL 2022, the bowler has been spectacular for the Men in Purple in the last three seasons. He was one of the pillars behind KKR’s third-time victory in 2024, bagging 21 scalps in 15 matches to become the second-highest wicket-taker of the edition.

Last season, when most of the things went wrong for the defending champions, Varun once again starred with his exceptional spin tricks, snaring 17 scalps in 13 appearances. After a mixed bag of a tournament in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026 at home, the KKR fans would hope for their trump card to turn the tables in the IPL 2026.

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