Former CSK Star Predicts New Role For MS Dhoni Ahead Of IPL 2026

MS Dhoni has been a marquee player for CSK for a long time now.

Over the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni has been batting lower down the order, due to reasons that are well known.

Having said that, the former Indian skipper resumed training for the IPL recently which was put out on social media through the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) handles. And that was enough to send the fans into a frenzy.

On a lighter note, his former teammate Ravichandran Ashwin had a funny comment up his sleeve for MS Dhoni. The former Indian off-spinner stated that the way Dhoni has started off practicing, it seems as if he’ll walk out to bat at No.3 for CSK in IPL 2026.

“Looking at him, it doesn’t look like he’ll bat at No.9. He looks like he’ll come out to bat at No.3 in the Powerplay and be the enforcer, the way he has begun practice,” said Ashwin.

Where Will MS Dhoni Bat in IPL 2026?

Considering the line-up that the Chennai Super Kings have got, MS Dhoni would be set to play at the same position in which he has been for the last two years. The five-time IPL champion has walked out to bat at No.9 at times, and describes it as the best situation for him.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side have got a brilliant batting order which is filled with youngsters who would be itching to take the field. Ayush Mhatre would open the batting with Sanju Samson, with Gaikwad taking the No.3 spot. They have got talents like Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma in the middle-order.

The only area where CSK might struggle a bit is their death batting. They retained Jamie Overton ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and also have players like Aman Khan in the mix. However, MS Dhoni might not be a regular feature in the playing XI.

The fact that the Men in Yellow have collected so many wicketkeeper-batter options in their arsenal will give MS Dhoni a lot of cushion in terms of spacing out his games. The likes of Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma will be the potential players to do the glovework in Dhoni’s absence.

