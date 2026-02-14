Former Gujarat Titans Speedster Registers Three-wicket Haul at T20 World Cup 2026, Set To Stake Claim As IPL 2026 Replacement

The left-handed Irish speedster adds tremendous value to the side.

After a couple of tough fixtures, Ireland finally got back to winning ways in the T20 World Cup 2026 with a commanding victory against Oman. And former Gujarat Titans (GT) speedster Josh Little had a lot to contribute, as he scalped three wickets to push Oman on the backfoot.

With both teams having lost their initial two matches, them locking horns in this fixture was always going to be a must-win encounter. Ireland secured their chances, and Oman were not able to hold their nerve in crunch moments.

The former Gujarat Titans bowler was brought into the attack at a later stage, and he managed to pick three wickets for 16 runs in his quota of four overs, with an economy of four runs. Little bowled with magnificent control, which helped keep the Oman batters limited to 139.

ALSO READ:

Can the Former Gujarat Titans Pacer Be a Replacement For KKR?

So to speak, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are in the need for a replacement after letting go of Mustafizur Rahman – following the directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The actions were an aftermath of the political tensions between the two countries.

As a result, the three-time IPL champions will be looking out for a replacement of the speedster. Blessing Muzarabani, who was associated with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will also be an option. But with the likes of Josh Little, the KKR management will get a like-for-like replacement.

To add to that, the Irish speedster is also known for his variations in the later half of the innings, which make it difficult for the batter to get away. With 11 wickets in as many matches in the IPL, Little has bowled at an economy of less than nine, which franchises will welcome.

Ireland will now have to beat Zimbabwe by a huge margin to have a chance at qualifying – which at the moment seems less likely. Zimbabwe have defeated Australia in a major upset, which will make it difficult for the Irishmen to qualify.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.