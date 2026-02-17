Former KKR Player Gives Massive Update on Harshit Rana Availability for IPL 2026

Star Team India pacer Harshit Rana was ruled out of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after suffering a knee injury during the warm-up match against South Africa.

However, with just more than a month to go for the IPL 2026, former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Aakash Chopra has opened up on the pacer’s availability for the franchise in the upcoming season of the league.

Aakash Chopra Reveals IPL 2026 Availability of Harshit Rana

According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, the youngster will not be available for KKR in the IPL 2026.

“As far as I know, Harshit Rana will not be available. If Harshit Rana is not there, Fizz is not there, Pathirana is not there, who will bowl for them? They have Vaibhav Arora, Akash Deep, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi, but is that enough by any stretch of imagination? They don’t have an overseas fast bowling option,” stated Chopra on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ:

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.