Former Punjab Kings Star Smashes Blistering 37-Ball 76, Improves IPL 2026 Replacement Pick Chances

The IPL 2026 is less than a month away, and the franchises will be on high alert to track their own players as well as others, in case they need a replacement. Former Punjab Kings star Atharva Taide could be one of the players teams might go for as a replacement pick. Taide was at his best during the DY Patil T20 Cup 2026 clash between Reliance and Canara Bank.

Atharva Taide Stars in DY Patil T20 Cup 2026 Ahead of IPL 2026

The Reliance vs Canara Bank clash in DY Patil T20 Cup 2026 on Wednesday had quite a few excellent performances, including a new Mumbai Indians recruit. Reliance posted 151 on the board. In response, Atharva Taide produced a magnificent knock to power Canara Bank to a six-wicket win with three overs to spare.

The left-hand batter smashed 76 runs in just 37 deliveries while opening the innings. He struck 12 fours and two maximums in his knock, and added a 122-run opening partnership with Luvnith Sisodia.

Taide has been in terrific form in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup 2026, earlier blasting 67 off 32 balls against DY Patil Blue. With such form on side, he has certainly made himself one of the top contenders to be picked as a replacement in IPL 2026.

Fine Form in Domestic Cricket

Atharva Taide isn’t performing in just DY Patil T20 Cup 2026 but has also done well in domestic cricket. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 396 runs at an average of 66, including one hundred and three fifties. He struck 128 in the final to lift Vidarbha to the title.

The 25-year old has played for two franchises in the IPL before. In 2023 & 2024, he played seven games for Punjab Kings across two editions. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2025 edition but could get only one game. Taide has 260 runs from these 10 games at an average of 26 while striking at 146, with two half centuries.

IPL is a two-month long tournament, which means a few of the players get ruled with injuries. In such a scenario, Taide could be a good option to call upon as he has great form and decent experience on his side.

