Former RCB Batter Scores Magnificent 76 in DY Patil T20 Cup, Boosts IPL 2026 Replacement

He was the best batter of his team.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia played a sensational knock in the DY Patil T20 Cup final. He was surprisingly unsold at the IPL 2026 auction, but such innings will boost his case to come as a replacement player at any stage.

Luvnith scored 76 runs in 39 balls, including 10 boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 194.87. 68.42% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 41.98% of the team’s runs alone.

The batter opened the innings and started hitting immediately, even though the batters around him struggled for fluency and failed to maintain the tempo. He kept batting till the 13th over and put his team in a commanding position, as Canara Bank went on to score a big 181/6 in 20 overs.

Luvnith Sisodia’s knock went in vain, as Mumbai Customs chased down the total in just 19.2 overs with eight wickets to spare. Still, IPL teams must have noticed his form and will look to rope him in as a replacement player should the need arise.

Why former RCB batter Luvnith Sisodia can be decent replacement option in IPL 2026

Luvnith Sisodia has previously been with two IPL franchises, RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but he didn’t play for either side. He spent watching the action unfold from the pavilion and was eventually unsold this time, mostly due to his poor form during the auction.

ALSO READ:

However, he is still an intent machine and can whack bowlers at will by maximising the powerplay as an opener. Luvnith also brings the LHB dimension and has shown immense consistency in various local tournaments, suggesting his superior capabilities.

Additionally, he is a wicketkeeper who doesn’t take an overseas slot either, so he provides more value as a player. Luvnith Sisodia can be a long-term investment, with a higher ceiling and potential to be a match-winner in future.

It was surprising to see him go unsold, especially since teams like Punjab Kings (PBKS) and KKR could have picked him up as backups. But Sisodia has done everything from his end to remain in contention for a replacement player, and his previous experience working with two teams, even if on the sidelines, will definitely help him.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.