Former RCB Pacer Stars In T20 World Cup 2026, Could Be Mustafizur Rahman Replacement For KKR In IPL 2026

Zimbabwe speedster Blessing Muzarabani scalped a four-wicket haul against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026.

There was no way that Zimbabwe were going to stand up to the might of the Australians in the T20 World Cup 2026. Except the fact, that they did! Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster Blessing Muzarabani scalped four wickets to lead Zimbabwe’s charge in Colombo.

The Sikandar Raza-led side are now placed second in the Group B points table, with two wins out of as many games. With their remaining matches against the likes of Ireland and hosts Sri Lanka, the Zimbabweans have a tremendous chance of qualifying into the next round.

Zimbabwe posted a competitive 169/2 on the back of a composed 64 from Brian Bennett after being put in to bat by the Australians. However, they never let Australia back into the game in the second innings as they kept chipping away with wickets to register a 23-run victory.

Former RCB speedster Blessing Muzarabani registered figures of 4/17, which also happen to be his best in the shortest format till date (in international cricket).

Can the Former RCB Pacer Be Picked By KKR?

With the form that Blessing Muzarabani is in currently, it will take something seriously wrong with the management of franchise leagues to not opt for him. And the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are one of the teams that are in need for a speedster ahead of the IPL 2026.

The three-time IPL champions had to let go of Mustafizur Rahman, as per the guidelines of the government in light of the political tensions between the two Asian countries. However, the absence of the Bangladeshi pacer leaves a loophole to fill for the management – the answer of which could very well be Muzarabani.

The Zimbabwean speedster is one of the tallest bowlers to have played the game, and considering the conditions at the Eden Gardens, he would surely be handy to the franchise. Though he was with RCB last season as a replacement for the injured Lungi Ngidi, he did not get to feature in a single game.

In 82 innings, the 29-year-old has scalped 100 wickets in T20I cricket at an economy of 7.10 – which is not too bad for a speedster of his stature. In T20s, that economy rate goes up by a negligible margin of 0.17, and the wickets shoot up to 149 across 129 innings.

