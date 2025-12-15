Former RCB Players Added To IPL 2026 Auction Player List Hours Before The Auction

The mini-auction ahead of the IPL 2026 season is hours away, and keeping calm is one of the last things on the minds of fans right now. With the dates for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) out, the excitement would be skyrocketing. However, a couple of former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players have been added to the auction list ahead of the event.

Thousands of players had initially registered for the IPL 2026 auction. The same list was later trimmed down to 350 players by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in consultation with all the franchises – through a process to keep only those players on the list who were expected to garner bids from either of the ten franchises.

However, that number has been increased by 19, as the authorities have added 19 more players to the list hours before the mini-auction in Abu Dhabi – taking the number to 369. Among the 19 names added, Blessing Muzarabani and Swastik Chikara were the two names who will feature as the former RCB stars to go under the hammer on Tuesday.

Both the players were released by the franchise in the lead-up to the auction, and would be hoping that they catch the attention of one of the franchises. Swastik Chikara was with RCB probably at the best time, because it was during last year that they became champions after a wait of 18 long years. However, Blessing Muzarabani did not get any opportunities either, but his height and pace make him a probable target.

Changes to the Auction List

Miles Hammond's nationality has changed from India to England

Nikhil Chaudhary's nationality has changed from India to Australia

Players added to the IPL Auction List

MB Mura Singh

Virandeep Singh (Malaysia)

Chama Milind

KL Shrijith

How RCB Are Stacked Up For the Auction

With a purse of INR 16.40 Crore, the IPL 2025 champions are pretty well seated in the scheme of things. They have solved most of their problems before landing in Abu Dhabi, and will have to plug their loopholes with a few back-ups at the mini-auction. However, one of their most important strengths remains the raw power at the death.

RCB probably have the best batting order in terms of the brute strength that they have in the form of their finishers. Tim David, Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd would be a trio that almost all teams will be watchful for in the IPL, and all three players have been retained by RCB. To add to that, all the three players have showcased exemplary performances in recent times, and would be in for a banger of a tournament.

The Rajat Patidar-led franchise will have their eye on securing the services of a good speedster, who can act as a back-up for Josh Hazlewood. That being said, they would not mind looking for a spinner as well, in case Suyash Sharma has a bad season or gets belted for runs. All in all, the franchise looks well set in terms of their batting order, and bowling is where they will direct most of their funds towards..

They are less likely to go for Swastik Chikara again, and might bid for Muzarabani as an outside chance. As discussed, bowling strength in terms of back-ups is what they need from the mini-auction in Abu Dhabi. Though the fast bowler from Zimbabwe would not be their first choice pacer, they can come back for him later if they feel like acquiring his services.

