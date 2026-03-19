Fresh Blow for SRH, Star Overseas All-Rounder Ruled Out of IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are already sweating over the fitness of multiple players and in a fresh blow, talented all-rounder Jack Edwards have been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season. Bought for INR 3 crores at the auction last December, it is understood that Edwards suffered a hamstring injury which also saw him miss the last round of Sheffield Shield games.

The development comes after regular skipper Pat Cummins and Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga will miss games and are doubtful with their availability. Meanwhile, no replacement have been announced to fill the void of Jack Edwards.

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