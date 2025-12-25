Fresh off IPL 2026 Auction, RCB Batter Delivers Composed Match-Winning Knock on Challenging Surface in ILT20

RCB bought him for INR 75 Lakhs at IPL 2026 auction.

Newly-acquired Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Jordan Cox played a match-winning knock in the latest International League T20 (ILT20) 2025/26 fixture. He was bought by the defending champions for INR 75 Lakhs at the IPL 2026 auction.

Cox scored an unbeaten 61 runs in 50 deliveries, including six boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 122 against Sharjah Warriorz. 49.18% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 44.20% of the team’s runs alone.

By the end of the 18th over, Jordan Cox was 43 off 44 deliveries, and Dubai Capitals required 21 runs off the final two sets. The RCB batter took on Tim Southee by hitting him for four consecutive boundaries in the initial four deliveries of the 19th over to remove all the pressure.

Overall, he took 18 runs from the penultimate over, and later, the Capitals registered a six-wicket win with five balls to spare. For his marvellous knock on a tricky deck, Jordan Cox won the Player of the Match award, as Dubai Capitals sealed their spot in the top four.

Jordan Cox set to be a backup wicketkeeper-batter for RCB in IPL 2026

Jordan Cox has been one of the finest T20 batters in recent times, and an IPL deal was well on the cards for the English batter. RCB were smart to get him for his base price, as others went for different options in the wicketkeeper-batter department.

ALSO READ:

While Cox might not be a first-choice player in the XI, RCB will use him as a backup for Phil Salt at the top. He can also be used in the middle order in case Tim David isn’t available, and his ability to remain flexible with his batting position was one of the reasons RCB signed him.

Unlike most other English batters, Jordan Cox is a good player of spin bowling, a significant reason why he succeeds in various roles. Then, he is naturally aggressive and will get value for his shots on flat IPL decks, where run-scoring has been easier than ever in the last couple of seasons.

He might not be a first-starter for now, with several quality options already available, but RCB have got a good deal, with the future in mind. Jordan Cox is slowly starting to operate in his full potential and will be a long-term investment for the defending champions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.