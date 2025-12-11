GT Top Priorities At IPL 2026 Auction

Gujarat Titans were knocked out by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

With INR 12.9 crore available for the IPL 2026 auction, Gujarat Titans will enter the bidding pool with a focus on precision and not volume. The mini auction on December 16 won’t be aggressive, as the GT top priorities are expected to operate strategically, filling only the gaps that emerged after their calculated retentions and exits.

The franchise now has only a handful of slots remaining, meaning each choice must directly elevate their balance and match-day flexibility. The departures of two overseas pace-bowling all-rounders, multiple middle-order options, including Sherfane Rutherford, who made his way to the Mumbai Indians, and the need for a domestic seamer, have opened up targeted requirements for the IPL 2026 auction.

It is quite clear that GT top priorities revolve around securing an overseas middle-order batter who can bowl part-time as well, and bringing in a specialist death bowler who can make their slog-over economy stable.

Here’s a closer look at the type of GT target players who fit these needs.

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi is one standout option who fits seamlessly into GT top priorities as a reliable quick with a proven track record. Whether as a rotation partner for Kagiso Rabada or as an impact third seamer, Ngidi offers flexibility and experience that few overseas pacers provide.

What strengthens his case further is his recent white-ball form. Ngidi has been consistently picking wickets while maintaining control, grabbing 29 wickets in 16 IPL matches at an economy of 18.24. For a team needing reliability at the death and penetration through the middle overs, Ngidi stands out as a smart, high-value GT target at the IPL 2026 auction.

ALSO READ:

Anrich Nortje

With Gerald Coetzee no longer in the squad, GT top priorities may explore another high-impact South African fast bowler, Anrich Nortje. Despite an injury-hit season not too long ago, Nortje has gradually regained his rhythm and is fully fit now. His proven ability to deliver in high-pressure overs, both early and at the death, gives GT exactly the kind of strike bowler they lacked last season.

Given that he is now fully fit, Nortje will undoubtedly be on the wish list as a potential spearhead who can replicate the role Coetzee was initially expected to play.

David Miller

Trading Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians for INR 2.6 crore opened up valuable funds for Gujarat Titans, but also created a void in their lower middle order. While GT can still utilise homegrown options like Shahrukh Khan or Washington Sundar at No.4, the franchise desperately needs a proven overseas finisher, an area where they struggled last season. GT’s numbers in the slog overs (16-20) were particularly worrying last season- a strike rate of 169.64 while losing a tournament-high 42 wickets.

This is why David Miller naturally resurfaces as one of the prime GT top priorities. The South African has already cemented a strong legacy with the franchise, smashing 950 runs in 38 innings at a strike rate of 145.25 during his previous tenure. His experience, calmness under pressure, and match-finishing prowess make him a near-perfect fit for Ahmedabad’s true pitches. Miller’s return would immediately restore firepower and stability to their finishing unit.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.