Gujarat Titans 150kmph Sensation Reveals How SRH Star Helped in His Evolution After Landing IPL 2026 Contract

Gujarat Titans (GT) recently acquired domestic speedster Ashok Sharma at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) Auction, who has been making noise with his fiery pace in the domestic circuit. Serving as a testament to his mettle, Sharma also finished as the top wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025) with 22 scalps. However, it was his speed that stole the spotlight, clocking 150kmph while consistently hitting the 145-plus mark.

Interestingly, it has been a massive growth arc for the youngster from 2022 where he landed an IPL deal for INR 55 lakhs with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but did not get to play a game. Last season in the mega-auction, he made his way back to the Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025, having previously served as a net bowler for them but is yet to make his IPL debut.

Speaking about his evolution after GT picked him up, the 23-year-old revealed how an advice from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins helped him maintain his pace.

“I never thought about slowing down. I just wanted to keep my pace and hit the right length. In 2022, I spent a lot of time with Pat Cummins,” Ashok told TOI.

“I spoke to him about length and what I could do better. He asked me a simple question: ‘What is your strength?’ Every bowler has one — some swing it, some seam it. He asked me what I felt my strength was. I told him I could hit a hard length at good pace. He told me to stick to that. Whenever I practise, I remember his words. They still echo in my ears.”

Ashok Sharma adds firepower to Gujarat Titans Indian pace department

Ashok’s addition will add a strong depth to their existing Indian pace department, which already has the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. Add to that Kagiso Rabada, and their new left-arm pacer Luke Wood, GT has a lethal pace attack.

In the spin department, Rashid Khan is a match-winning name, along with Indian all-rounders R Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar in the ranks.

