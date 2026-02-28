Gujarat Titans All-Rounder Explains How Leaving Test Cricket Helped Him Evolve As T20 Cricketer Ahead of IPL 2026

He has been among the best T20 cricketers in last year or so.

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Jason Holder has been among the most improved T20 cricketers over the last year or so. He has improved massively as a bowler, while his batting credentials have also surged lately.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Holder explained that being a T20 specialist helped him get better in the format. Earlier, he played Test cricket, so the all-rounder avoided tinkering too much with his technique since it would have diminished his red-ball authority.

“My whole T20 game has improved a lot, but that’s mainly because I’ve only played T20 cricket. While playing Test cricket, I didn’t really want to tinker too much with my game or to tailor it too much towards T20 cricket, but now that I’m primarily only playing T20 cricket, I’ve really got time to focus on specific skills that pertain to the game. I’ve worked a lot on certain skills I want to improve, and holistically, I’ve improved tremendously as a T20 cricketer and been able to get some really good results in the last year.”

Since 2025, Jason Holder has 109 wickets at an average of 21.97 and an economy rate of 8.41 in 79 T20 innings, including seven four-wicket hauls. Additionally, he has accumulated 974 runs at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 161.52 in 60 outings, comprising two fifties, with the willow.

Jason Holder set to play crucial role for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans bought Jason Holder for a whopping INR 7 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, aiming to give him the role of lead pace-bowling all-rounder. They released Dasun Shanaka and Karim Janat, while Sherfane Rutherford was traded to Mumbai Indians before the auction.

Hence, GT are left without enough quality pace-bowling all-rounders in the squad, with Arshad Khan being the only other option in this department. So, Holder is poised to play all matches in IPL 2026, where his task will be extensive in both batting and bowling innings.

He will bowl in the powerplay, since the new ball moves in Ahmedabad under the lights, and death overs, where he has worked on yorker efficiency and other slower balls. With the bat, the Caribbean all-rounder will do lower-order hitting against pace, along with Rahul Tewatia, in slog overs.

His presence will allow Gujarat Titans to use Washington Sundar somewhere in the middle order as a batter, especially since he showed ample encouraging signs last season. Jason Holder couldn’t have found a better team in IPL; GT like all-rounders and would expect the role he has been playing everywhere in recent times.

