Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Squad Analysis: Strengths, Weaknesses, and Strongest XI

Gujarat Titans had reached the playoffs in the previous edition and will be gunning for their second title. The Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 squad looks pretty similar to the last season, as the franchise opted to stick with most of the players.
Gujarat Titans entered the mini auction with a purse of INR 12.90 crore and a maximum of five spots to be filled. We take a look at the full squad, the strongest XI, strengths, and weaknesses of Gujarat Titans for IPL 2026.
Gujarat Titans retained most of their squad from the previous edition, including their core of Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Rashid Khan.
In the IPL 2026 auction, Gujarat Titans spent INR 7 crore to acquire the services of Jason Holder. They also signed young pace sensation Ashok Sharma along with Tom Banton, Prithviraj Yarra, and Luke Wood.
Here’s the full GT squad for IPL 2026:
Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Glenn Phillips, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, and Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithviraj Yarra, and Luke Wood.
Looking at the Gujarat Titans team, they have some positives that make them a strong contender for the next edition. Here’s a look at the strengths of the GT squad IPL 2026:
Gujarat Titans had a few major issues that plagued them in the previous season. They needed to address those in the auction, but failed to do so properly. The weaknesses of the Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 squad are as follows:
