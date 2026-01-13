Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Squad Analysis: Strengths, Weaknesses, and Strongest XI

They spent INR 7 crore to acquire Jason Holder.

Gujarat Titans had reached the playoffs in the previous edition and will be gunning for their second title. The Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 squad looks pretty similar to the last season, as the franchise opted to stick with most of the players.

Gujarat Titans entered the mini auction with a purse of INR 12.90 crore and a maximum of five spots to be filled. We take a look at the full squad, the strongest XI, strengths, and weaknesses of Gujarat Titans for IPL 2026.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Squad After Auction

Gujarat Titans retained most of their squad from the previous edition, including their core of Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Rashid Khan.

In the IPL 2026 auction, Gujarat Titans spent INR 7 crore to acquire the services of Jason Holder. They also signed young pace sensation Ashok Sharma along with Tom Banton, Prithviraj Yarra, and Luke Wood.

Here’s the full GT squad for IPL 2026:

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Glenn Phillips, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, and Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithviraj Yarra, and Luke Wood.

Gujarat Titans Strongest XI for IPL 2026

Shubman Gill (c)

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler (wk) ✈️

Washington Sundar

Nishant Sindhu

Shahrukh Khan

Jason Holder ✈️

Rashid Khan ✈️

Sai Kishore

Kagiso Rabada ✈️

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna (IP)

Strengths of Gujarat Titans Squad IPL 2026

Looking at the Gujarat Titans team, they have some positives that make them a strong contender for the next edition. Here’s a look at the strengths of the GT squad IPL 2026:

They continue to boast of arguably the best and most reliable top three in the league. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler scored the majority of the runs for them in the last season.

They have an excellent pace attack, with Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj giving good new-ball value. Prasidh Krishna adds great value as a middle overs enforcer, while Jadon Holder’s addition might help them in the death overs.

On paper, they have a superb spin duo in Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore.

Titans also have a pretty good squad depth with quality backups, especially from domestic cricket.

Weaknesses of GT Squad IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans had a few major issues that plagued them in the previous season. They needed to address those in the auction, but failed to do so properly. The weaknesses of the Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 squad are as follows:

The middle and lower middle order is a serious concern for GT, as they do not have many reliable options for these roles. The lack of trust in them forced their top three to play a slightly conservative game last season.

Jason Holder is expected to be a starter. While he has had success in the past year, he could be taken down more often than not on flat IPL pitches.

All of the options in their pace attack tend to leak runs, and it could be a major problem.

Rashid Khan has been expensive in the last couple of seasons. If he doesn’t fire, controlling the middle overs can be an issue.

