Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of GT Bought Players

The much-awaited IPL 2026 auction is unfolding with some expensive buys, a few shocking names going unsold, and a lot more. Let’s see how the Indian Premier League 2022 champions have shaped up for the upcoming season. Fans will find out Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 squad, and the GT team players list with price here.
The newly introduced side has been immensely successful so far in the marquee T20 league. GT had surprised the fans by winning their maiden title in their first-ever stint in the tournament. Since then, they have missed qualifying for the playoffs only once in the last four editions.
However, ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, the franchise has decided to continue with the same core of players. They had retained 20 players of the previous GT squad and traded out Sherfane Rutherford to the Mumbai Indians. The Titans have strategically filled in the remaining five spots in the IPL 2026 auction.
The GT retained players list included all of their previous seasons’ stars, including the skipper Shubman Gill, Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan, Purple Cap winner Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and overseas stars like Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada. The chart also included some of the youngsters, like Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, and Gurnoor Brar, who had produced some blazing performances in the domestic circuit.
Check out the full 2026 GT players list with price:
|PLAYER
|PRICE (INR)
|Shubman Gill
|16.5 crore
|Sai Sudharsan
|8.5 crore
|Jos Buttler
|15.75 crore
|Washington Sundar
|3.20 crore
|Sai Kishore
|2 crore
|Prasidh Krishna
|9.5 crore
|Mohammed Siraj
|12.25 crore
|Rashid Khan
|18 crore
|Glenn Phillips
|2 crore
|Anuj Rawat
|30 lakh
|Kagiso Rabada
|10.75 crore
|Ishant Sharma
|75 lakh
|Rahul Tewatia
|4 crore
|Kumar Kushagra
|65 lakh
|Shahrukh Khan
|4 crore
|Arshad Khan
|1.30 crore
|Manav Suthar
|30 lakh
|Jayant Yadav
|75 lakh
|Gurnoor Brar
|1.30 crore
|Nishant Sindhu
|30 lakh
|PLAYER
|PRICE (INR)
|Ashok Sharma
|90 lakh
Here’s the full 2026 GT players list after the IPL auction:
The 20 retained players of the Gujarat Titans consists of their captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, and Nishant Sindhu.
The GT bought players from the IPL 2026 auction are – Ashok Sharma
