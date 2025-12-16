Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of GT Bought Players

The franchise has five slots to fill in the auction.

The much-awaited IPL 2026 auction is unfolding with some expensive buys, a few shocking names going unsold, and a lot more. Let’s see how the Indian Premier League 2022 champions have shaped up for the upcoming season. Fans will find out Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 squad, and the GT team players list with price here.

The newly introduced side has been immensely successful so far in the marquee T20 league. GT had surprised the fans by winning their maiden title in their first-ever stint in the tournament. Since then, they have missed qualifying for the playoffs only once in the last four editions.

However, ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, the franchise has decided to continue with the same core of players. They had retained 20 players of the previous GT squad and traded out Sherfane Rutherford to the Mumbai Indians. The Titans have strategically filled in the remaining five spots in the IPL 2026 auction.

Here we will take a look at the GT bought players and full GT squad IPL 2026.

GT Retained Players 2026

The GT retained players list included all of their previous seasons’ stars, including the skipper Shubman Gill, Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan, Purple Cap winner Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and overseas stars like Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada. The chart also included some of the youngsters, like Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, and Gurnoor Brar, who had produced some blazing performances in the domestic circuit.

GT Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 GT players list with price:

PLAYER PRICE (INR) Shubman Gill 16.5 crore Sai Sudharsan 8.5 crore Jos Buttler 15.75 crore Washington Sundar 3.20 crore Sai Kishore 2 crore Prasidh Krishna 9.5 crore Mohammed Siraj 12.25 crore Rashid Khan 18 crore Glenn Phillips 2 crore Anuj Rawat 30 lakh Kagiso Rabada 10.75 crore Ishant Sharma 75 lakh Rahul Tewatia 4 crore Kumar Kushagra 65 lakh Shahrukh Khan 4 crore Arshad Khan 1.30 crore Manav Suthar 30 lakh Jayant Yadav 75 lakh Gurnoor Brar 1.30 crore Nishant Sindhu 30 lakh

GT Bought Players 2026

PLAYER PRICE (INR) Ashok Sharma 90 lakh

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Squad After Auction

Here’s the full 2026 GT players list after the IPL auction:

Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler ✈️

Washington Sundar

Arshad Khan

Shahrukh Khan

Rashid Khan ✈️

Rahul Tewatia

Kagiso Rabada ✈️

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Ishant Sharma

Sai Kishore

Jayant Yadav

Gurnoor Brar

Kumar Kushagra

Anuj Rawat

Manav Suthar

Nishant Sindhu

Ashok Sharma









ALSO READ:

FAQs on Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026? The 20 retained players of the Gujarat Titans consists of their captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, and Nishant Sindhu. Who are the GT bought players in the IPL 2026 auction? The GT bought players from the IPL 2026 auction are – Ashok Sharma

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.