Gujarat Titans Star Picks Four-Wicket Haul in T20 World Cup 2026, Set To Be Frontline Pace-Bowling All-Rounder in IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans star Jason Holder of West Indies picked up a four-wicket haul in the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans Star Jason Holder Shines with Four-Wicket Haul

In the match, Jason Holder came into the attack in the fifth over and took the wicket of Aasif Sheikh with his first ball. In his next over, he dismissed Aarif Sheikh. He then returned to bowl the 18th and 20th overs and picked up two more wickets in the final over. He finished with figures of four overs, 27 runs, and four wickets. Although he gave away 23 runs in his last two overs, he still did well overall to help restrict Nepal to 133. He was the best bowler for West Indies in the innings.

Earlier, in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Scotland, he took 3/30. He went wicketless against England, but he has taken seven wickets in three innings so far in the tournament. In the match against England, even though he did not take a wicket, he contributed with the bat by scoring 33 off 17 balls, including one four and four sixes. His knock helped West Indies reach 196, and they went on to win the match. Overall, he has contributed in every match of the tournament.

ALSO READ:

Jason Holder Poised for Major Role in IPL 2026

Jason Holder is expected to play a big role for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. Even though he has not played in the IPL since 2023, he was bought for INR 7 crore in the IPL 2026 auction after an excellent performance throughout 2025. In 2025, he took 97 wickets in 68 innings and finished the year as the highest wicket-taker. He picked up 15 wickets in 10 matches in ILT20 2025–26. Before that, he took 13 wickets in 10 matches in the CPL and nine wickets in eight matches in the MLC. So, he has been in very good wicket-taking form.

In T20Is in 2025, he took 31 wickets in 23 matches and scored 255 runs with the bat. This is why Gujarat Titans picked him for the upcoming season. With only Arshad Khan as the other pace-bowling all-rounder in the team, Holder is likely to be the main option and a regular in the playing XI. He can bowl in the powerplay and at the death, and with the bat, he can play the role of a finisher.

