Gujarat Titans Star Opens Up on Not Getting Any Opportunity To Play in IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans (GT) have had a mixed campaign so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), winning three matches and losing two. Nevertheless, they are still well in contention for an IPL 2026 playoffs spot.

GT have opted to go with their core team, making minimal tweaks based on conditions or matchups. Thus, there are quite some Gujarat players, including overseas names, who have mostly been warming the bench so far this season.

Luke Wood opens up on repeated snubs

England quick Luke Wood is one such foreign player, who haven’t been able to break into the GT Playing XI. Bought for INR 75 lakhs at the auction last December, Wood has now broken his silence on the repeated snub.

The 30-year-old told News 18, “I think it’s just a case of biding your time a little bit,” Wood told News18 CricketNext on April 18. “We’ve got a pretty high‑quality bowling lineup as it is. And there are plenty of good fast bowlers on the bench – me, Jason Holder, Ishant Sharma, for example. So I think you just have to bide your time. You’ve got to train like you’re preparing to play, get what you need to feel ready for when that chance comes. If and when it comes, you can’t put a definite on that. You just have to train hard, stay patient, bide your time, and also enjoy the team’s success. You can’t sit and mope around because you’re not playing. It is what it is. Not everyone in the squad can get out on the cricket field.”

Luke Wood has previously featured in the IPL for Mumbai Indians back in the 2024 season, where he played two games and had a solitary wicket to his name.

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Gujarat Titans pacers in IPL 2026

The pace battery of the Titans so far have comprised of the Indian fast bowling trio of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Ashok Sharma alongside Proteas quick Kagiso Rabada in IPL 2026. Prasidh, who won the purple cap last season, is once again looking impressive with 11 wickets in five matches and is currently second in the list of highest-wicket takers of IPL 2026. Siraj and Rabada too have been amongst wickets, with five and seven scalps to their name respectively.

Given that Gujarat Titans mostly bank on their pacers to get the job done, and their current setup delivering the goods, it is thus clear why the management doesn’t want to tinker with it.

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