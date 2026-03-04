Gujarat Titans Star Finds Rhythm Before IPL 2026, Blasts 83* (35) in DY Patil T20 Cup

Gujarat Titans (GT) star Rahul Tewatia, known for his explosive batting, is looking in fine rhythm ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season. The 32-year-old, who is plying his trade for the Income Tax side in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup 2026, blasted a quickfire fifty in the knockout stages, finishing on an unbeaten 83* off just 35 deliveries.

In the previous two games he batted in the tournament, Rahul Tewatia could manage scores of 12 off 15 balls and 4 off 6 balls. His latest knock thus comes at a crucial time with the new IPL 2026 season on the horizon and GT will be extremely pleased with the return to form of one of their most explosive batters.

Furthermore, the innings will be a confidence booster for Tewatia since he has missed a big part of the domestic season. He was absent from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025) due to a shoulder surgery which he underwent after the last IPL 2025 season. He returned in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025) but struggled with form, managing just 69 runs in seven games at a poor average of 11.50.

Rahul Tewatia in IPL

The dynamic bowling all-rounder has been with GT for four seasons now, after being bought during the IPL 2022 auction for a lucrative amount of INR 9 crores. Tewatia was then once again retained by the Titans ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for INR 4 crores and subsequently for IPL 2026 as well.

Rahul Tewatia, however, had a disappointing last season, where he could manage just 99 runs in 12 innings, averaging at a subpar 12.37. Overall in IPL, where Tewatia has also played for Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) apart from GT, he has amassed 1112 runs in 108 games, at an average of 23.16 and a strike rate of 137.11. With the ball as well, he has snared 32 wickets although he wasn’t used for his bowling across the last two seasons for GT.

Will Rahul Tewatia be in Gujarat Titans Playing XI for IPL 2026?

Tewatia’s explosive hitting abilities in the lower order add incredible depth and firepower to the GT lineup. He featured in 12 games last season, which underlines the management’s trust in the batter to come good.

In the upcoming season too, Rahul Tewatia is a strong candidate to feature in the Gujarat Titans Playing XI but maybe miss out few games owing to different team combinations.

