Gujarat Titans To Hunt For A Finisher At IPL 2026 Auction

GT have only five slots to fill in the mini auction.

Gujarat Titans came agonisingly close to their second Indian Premier League trophy last season, before they were knocked out by the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. One of their biggest issues exposed towards the tail-end of the tournament was their middle and lower-order. The GT targets for IPL 2026 auction would include players with specific roles.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan gave blazing starts throughout the tournament. The momentum was continued by Jos Buttler at No.3. However, after the top order departed, none of the players could anchor the innings or play high-pressure knocks. The lack of quality middle order and finishers led to the Titans missing their second silverware. Thus, the GT targets will focus on a reliable finisher for the 19th edition.

Let’s look at three top players that might be in GT targets for the mini auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

David Miller

From 2022 to 2024, David Miller played for Gujarat Titans and looked in good shape. He was part of the maiden title-winning campaign, making 481 runs. He moved to Lucknow Super Giants last season and made 153 runs in 11 innings. His strike rate from 151 dropped to 127, leading to his release before the IPL 2026 auction. However, he could be among the GT targets and play the role of a finisher. His audacious shot selection and quick runs down the order make the South Africa player a reliable option for the franchise.

Delano Potgieter

Delano Potgieter is another Proteas on the GT targets list. The 29-year-old has been making waves before making his international debut. The southpaw made 55 runs in two matches for the Lions in the CSA T20 Challenge. He followed it up with a 90 in List A matches against India A, and also showcased his skills as a medium pacer. In T20s overall, including the many global leagues he has been a part of, Potgieter has 1,300+ runs and 46 wickets in 87 matches. His strike rate of 132+ and consistency make him stand out in recent times.

Matt Short

In recent times, Matt Short has been experimented with in the No.5 position, particularly in Australia’s domestic matches. In the Sheffield Shield 2025-26 so far, Short has made 203 runs for Victoria in four games. Despite mostly being a top-order batter, Short is an odd choice for a finisher in the GT targets. In 21 T20Is, he has 382 runs at a striking rate of 155. Offering right-arm offbreak, he is also a handy bowler with a couple of overs. He has eight T20Is wickets so far.

