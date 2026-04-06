Has Rajat Patidar Done Enough to Break Into India Side After IPL 2026 Exploits?

He has scored 79 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 254.83.

Tim David stole the spotlight in Sunday’s blockbuster RCB vs CSK clash of the IPL 2026 but his captain Rajat Patidar was just as lethal. Royal Challengers Bengaluru hammered Chennai Super Kings to clinch their fourth successive win in this heated rivalry, and the defending champions showed why they are the strongest contenders yet again.

The man who is leading them, Patidar has produced two high-impact knocks in the first two games as they made two wins in two games. On Sunday, Patidar hammered an unbeaten 48 off just 19 deliveries. It was overshadowed by David’s brutal 70 not out off 25 but it should be talked about just as much.

Rajat Patidar Unleashes His Best for RCB in IPL 2026

When Rajat Patidar walked in to bat, RCB were 93 for 2 in 10.4 overs. The pitch has eased out after the initial phase, and Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal had done their part to increase the scoring rate. But the rate at that point wasn’t enough for the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Considering how rapidly the game has evolved, 200 is not a safe total anymore on flat pitches. If you’re batting first on a good surface, you have to post 220+ to be on the safer side. RCB and Patidar understood this. The skipper showed great intent from the get go as they piled on 152 runs in the last nine overs. Some awful bowling did help them but it still needed to be put away.

Patidar has batted with a great intent in the last three seasons, and is amongst the best middle order batters in the league. Since IPL 2024, he has a strike rate of 166.87, though an average of 29.11 hampers his case. But it’s what he does in the middle overs that needs a high praise.

In overs 7-15 during this period, he has scored 339 runs at a strike rate of 173.75 while averaging 36.81. Among batters with a minimum 250 runs, only Abhishek Sharma (223.94) and Nicholas Pooran (184.56) have struck at a better rate. India’s current number four, Suryakumar Yadav has scored at 166.38 in this phase.

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Rajat Patidar has this ability to smash spin and pace alike, something that is seen rarely in Indian batters. He can take down any type of bowling. Coupled with the kind of intent he has shown in recent years, it gives an ideal middle order batter for the modern T20 game.

However, time might be running out for him. On June 1st, he’ll complete 33 years. If we look at India’s T20 World Cup squad, there weren’t many players who could lose their spot in coming months. Rinku Singh might be one but he is a finisher, while Patidar will be vying for a number 3-5 role.

Suryakumar hasn’t been at his best in recent times but it’s unlikely that the team management will look to remove their title-winning captain anytime soon. Patidar also has tough competition from Shreyas Iyer, who is two years younger and is a potential captaincy candidate.

With his age and the competition, it might seem that his time has passed. But never say never. Patidar has a whole season to break the door down by delivering consistent high quality performances. If he can replicate what he did against CSK a few more times, the man who ended the RCB trophy curse, might yet earn his moment in the India white-ball set-up.

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