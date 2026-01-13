‘Heart Is With RCB’ – Punjab Kings Player for IPL 2026 Says of His Former IPL Franchise

He represented RCB in IPL 2023 and 2024.

Vijaykumar Vyshak, who plays for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL, made a heartwarming comment to express his admiration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He started his IPL career with RCB before moving to Punjab Kings ahead of the 2025 season.

During an event for the teaser launch of a Kannada film, the pacer was welcomed by loud RCB chants, as their fans often do everywhere. Seeing the craze for the defending champions, Vyshak made a light comment, saying that he might be with PBKS now, but his heart remains with RCB.

“RCB won last year, Punjab has never won. Let Punjab win this year. Punjab Kings must win this season of IPL, but my heart is always with RCB.”

While his comments might be deemed controversial, Vijaykumar Vyshak made them with respect for the Kannada crowd, which was clearly well-represented by RCB fans, and he himself plays for Karnataka in the domestic arena. While playing for the Bengaluru-based franchise across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, he took 13 wickets at an average of 30.38 and an economy rate of 10.25 in 11 innings, including a best of 3/20.

Former RCB pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak to play crucial role for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026

Vijaykumar Vyshak didn’t get enough matches with the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, even though he bowled reasonably well in difficult overs. He snared four wickets at 45.25 runs apiece in five outings, with an economy rate of 10.64 and a best of 2/44.

ALSO READ:

His numbers don’t represent, but Vyshak bowled really well in patches, given that he mostly bowled in the second half of the innings in IPL 2025. 64.70% of his overs came from the 12th over of the innings onwards, and since he is still on a learning curve, his economy rate was on the higher side.

Vijaykumar Vyshak did well in the first 10 overs, taking two wickets and conceding only 7.50 runs per over. One thing that stood out was his ability to target wider lines and vary his lengths, something that will help him bowl better in the middle and death overs this season.

Punjab Kings have the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Xavier Bartlett for the powerplay, and they can use Vyshak as a middle-over enforcer. He has the ability to generate movement with the old ball and can mix slower ones, which will help him get scalps once the shine diminishes and the field is spread.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.