Heinrich Klaasen Left Angry After Controversial Catch by Phil Salt Near Boundary During RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Heinrich Klaasen also took a good catch to dismiss Phil Salt in the second innings.

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt has executed a brilliant catch of the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) big-hitter Heinrich Klaasen near the boundary lines. The incident took place in the first delivery of the 14th over. Initially, it appeared that Salt had touched the rope while landing on the ground.

But after multiple replays, the decision went in favour of the defending champions. However, the South African batter was visibly disappointed with the call as he departed for the dressing room, scoring 31 off 22 balls.

Watch the video here:

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Phil Salt Grabbed Another Stunner in RCB vs SRH IPL 2026

The last edition’s champions have picked up just from where they had left off. After a stunning catch to send back Klaasen, the England opener has pouched another extraordinary one-hand stunner at the deep backward point to dismiss the opposition’s stand-in skipper, Ishan Kishan.

Earlier, New Zealand seamer Jacob Duffy also enjoyed a memorable debut night in the tournament, snaring a three-wicket haul inside the first five overs of the game. He returned with an impressive figure of 3/22. While Romario Shepherd also bagged three key scalps, he leaked runs at an expensive economy of 13.50.

Watch the jaw-dropping grab here:

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nah… it’s Phil Salt flying! 🦅



A one-handed screamer at the boundary to send the captain back – absolute madness 😮‍💨🔥



Screen badi, awaazein badi. Apne smart TV ke JioHotstar app pe dekhiye Champions waali commentary LIVE💥#TATAIPL 2026 | #RCBvSRH… pic.twitter.com/oKmayJdODT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 28, 2026

On the other hand, after losing three early wickets in the powerplay, Kishan had stitched a crucial 97-run partnership off only 53 deliveries with Klaasen. The southpaw carried on the red-hot form from the recently concluded T20 World Cup to start off the tournament with a blazing fifty-plus knock. He was looking set to notch up yet another IPL century but Salt’s marvellous catch ended his remarkable innings on 80.

Following this, youngster Aniket Verma’s finishing blitz of 18-ball 43 powered the visitors’ total to a huge 201. At the time of writing, RCB are 51/1 after four overs, with former captain Virat Kohli (7 off 6) and Devdutt Padikkal (34 off 11) at the crease.

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