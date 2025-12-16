Hours Before IPL 2026 Auction, Venkatesh Iyer Reminds Franchises of His Potential With 70 Runs Off 43 Balls in SMAT 2025

Last IPL season, he scored 142 runs in 11 matches at an average of 20.28.

Featured in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released players list, Venkatesh Iyer displayed his T20 prowess by scoring a quick-fire 70 for Madhya Pradesh against Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025. This splendid knock came hours before the highly anticipated IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, raising his stock as an all-rounder as teams finalise their squads.

Venkatesh Iyer Hits Fiery Fifty in SMAT 2025

The Madhya Pradesh opener followed his three-wicket haul against Jharkhand with a brisk half-century against the formidable Punjab side, powering his team to a formidable 225-run total on the board. He raced to his fifty off just 35 balls, with consecutive boundaries.

VENKATESH IYER SMASHED 70 FROM 43 BALLS IN SMAT…!!! 💥



– Today is IPL Auction. 💰 pic.twitter.com/5p7mAKkwzP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 16, 2025

He continued to take on Punjab bowlers to the cleaners after his fifty, but his stay came to an end on 70 off 53 balls, laced with eight fours and two sixes. Striking at 162.79, it highlights his ability to maximise the powerplay and play the field in the middle overs. He particularly targeted India all-rounder Ramandeep Singh, smashing 28 runs off 14 balls, including three fours and a six. Iyer’s aggressive innings not only helped MP reach a massive score but also emphasised his value as a top-order batter.

Venkatesh Iyer Pushes His Price at IPL 2026 Auction

The pressure was mounting on Venkatesh Iyer after an underwhelming IPL 2025 season and a forgettable first leg of the Ranji Trophy and early SMAT 2025 campaign. He had managed just 69 runs in the last five innings, with his scores reading: 8, 22, 23, 3*, and 13. However, the 30-year-old made an all-round comeback in the last two matches, claiming a three-wicket haul against Jharkhand and a fifty against Punjab. His recent form, including an unbeaten fifty in Madhya Pradesh’s SMAT 2025 campaign opener, would boost his case for strong bids at IPL 2026 auction.

Leading into the auction with a base price of INR 2 crore, Iyer offers a rare skillset in Indian cricket: top-order batting and a couple of overs of seam bowling. Additionally, his proven experience with Kolkata Knight Riders, including a championship-winning run in 2024, and international caps in T20Is & ODIs, make him a valuable asset.

With seven franchises needing a top-order batter who can also contribute with the ball, they would look to pursue him. And a score of 70 off 43 balls right before the auction could push his price past INR 5 crore again.

